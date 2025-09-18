  • home icon
How to get Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 18, 2025 08:37 GMT
Magneto
This guide explains how to get Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is already one of the most powerful and recognizable characters in Marvel Rivals, but his “Trial of Magneto” skin adds another layer of style and presence. Inspired by a popular comic storyline, this outfit gives him a darker, more commanding look that fans have been eager to unlock.

The good news is that you don’t need to spend money to get it. The skin is available for free during Season 4, but it’s not just handed to you. You must progress through the Battle Pass and put in time to earn it before the season ends.

This guide explains exactly where the skin is, what steps you need to take, and why you should start working toward it now rather than later.

How to unlock Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

The Trial of Magneto skin is locked on Page 10 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This means you can’t unlock it right away; every page before it has to be cleared first.

The Battle Pass is structured so that you unlock rewards by spending Chrono Tokens, which you earn as you play. Since this skin is one of the final rewards in the free track, reaching it will take time and consistency.

Don’t expect to acquire it in just a weekend. This is a long-term goal for players who are active throughout the season.

The main way to move forward in the Battle Pass is by playing matches. Each one you complete gives you XP, while wins give you even more. Even if you’re not winning constantly, playing daily will help keep your progress on track.

Weekly challenges are just as important. These challenges often give you large amounts of Chrono Tokens, which are essential for unlocking new Battle Pass pages. Skipping these will slow you down, so make sure to log in each week and complete as many as you can.

Seasonal events also play a big role. Many of them offer bonus tokens, boosters, or other resources that make the grind easier. They might not seem like much at first, but over the course of the season, they can shave hours off your progress.

If your only goal is Magneto’s skin, avoid wasting time unlocking side rewards that don’t matter to you. Save them until you can push directly toward Page 10.

The Trial of Magneto skin is only available during Season 4. When the season ends, the Battle Pass will reset, and this reward will disappear with it. There’s no guarantee that the skin will return later, and even if it does, it might be locked behind a shop purchase instead of being free.

If you’re a Magneto fan or simply want one of the most impressive free skins in the game, you should start working toward it now. The earlier you begin, the easier it will be to keep up with the grind.

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

