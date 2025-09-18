How to get Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Magneto is already one of the most powerful and recognizable characters in Marvel Rivals, but his “Trial of Magneto” skin adds another layer of style and presence. Inspired by a popular comic storyline, this outfit gives him a darker, more commanding look that fans have been eager to unlock.The good news is that you don’t need to spend money to get it. The skin is available for free during Season 4, but it’s not just handed to you. You must progress through the Battle Pass and put in time to earn it before the season ends.This guide explains exactly where the skin is, what steps you need to take, and why you should start working toward it now rather than later.How to unlock Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel RivalsThe Trial of Magneto skin is locked on Page 10 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This means you can’t unlock it right away; every page before it has to be cleared first.The Battle Pass is structured so that you unlock rewards by spending Chrono Tokens, which you earn as you play. Since this skin is one of the final rewards in the free track, reaching it will take time and consistency.Don’t expect to acquire it in just a weekend. This is a long-term goal for players who are active throughout the season.The main way to move forward in the Battle Pass is by playing matches. Each one you complete gives you XP, while wins give you even more. Even if you’re not winning constantly, playing daily will help keep your progress on track.Read more: How to get Angela's SKULD 2099 skin in Marvel RivalsWeekly challenges are just as important. These challenges often give you large amounts of Chrono Tokens, which are essential for unlocking new Battle Pass pages. Skipping these will slow you down, so make sure to log in each week and complete as many as you can.Seasonal events also play a big role. Many of them offer bonus tokens, boosters, or other resources that make the grind easier. They might not seem like much at first, but over the course of the season, they can shave hours off your progress.If your only goal is Magneto’s skin, avoid wasting time unlocking side rewards that don’t matter to you. Save them until you can push directly toward Page 10.The Trial of Magneto skin is only available during Season 4. When the season ends, the Battle Pass will reset, and this reward will disappear with it. There’s no guarantee that the skin will return later, and even if it does, it might be locked behind a shop purchase instead of being free.If you’re a Magneto fan or simply want one of the most impressive free skins in the game, you should start working toward it now. The earlier you begin, the easier it will be to keep up with the grind.Also read: When will Daredevil come to Marvel Rivals?For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (September 2025)Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list (September 2025 2025)Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codes (September 2025)