When will Daredevil come to Marvel Rivals?

If you've been following Marvel Rivals, you already know that Season 4 is going to be big. Angela is scheduled to highlight the first half of the season, along with a new battle pass and map updates, but many are still questioning when Daredevil will appear?Daredevil won't be available right when Season 4 launches. Instead, he will arrive during the mid-season patch, i.e., Season 4.5 that drops on October 10, 2025. That's the date to save if you want to jump straight into the game with the Man Without Fear.Note: Part of this article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take that information with a grain of salt.Everything you need to know about Daredevil in Marvel RivalsThe launch of Season 4 still has plenty of content to enjoy before Daredevil hits the roster. Angela is the star of this first stretch, bringing her celestial powers into play. On top of that, there's a fresh battle pass filled with skins, emotes and other rewards, plus a new map based around K'un-Lun.Daredevil is a street-level brawler with unmatched close-combat skills, and leaks have already hinted that he would fill the Duelist role. That means he can be used for a fast, aggressive playstyle built for chasing down enemies and thriving in close-range fights.Read more: Marvel Rivals Blade guideIf you've played heroes like Iron Fist, Spider-Man, or Black Panther, you already have a good idea of what Daredevil brings to the table: high mobility, strong melee pressure and the ability to harass the backline.Here's a closer look at his expected abilities and how they might work in battle:Spherical Clipping (Passive) - Lets Daredevil "sense" enemies nearby, even behind walls, thanks to his heightened hearing and smell. Similar to Punisher's detection passive.Baton Strikes - A quick combo of baton hits, perfect for fast melee duels.Baton Grapple - Uses his extendable baton as a grappling hook to swing across terrain or pull himself toward enemies.Baton Throw - Tosses his weapon for a mid-range hit, working somewhat like Captain America's shield throw.Heightened Senses (Ultimate) - Temporarily boosts Daredevil's damage and movement speed, letting him overwhelm opponents in a burst of aggression.These predictions line up with Daredevil's abilities in the comics and TV series, even though the developers haven't fully confirmed his kit just yet.If Daredevil is the hero you've been waiting for, mark October 10, 2025, on your calendar. Until then, use the first few weeks of Season 4 to unlock Angela, explore the K'un-Lun map, and work through the battle pass. That way, when Daredevil drops, you'll be ready to dive straight into the action.