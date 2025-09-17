How to get Mantis Oceanic Harmony Summer skin in Marvel Rivals

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 17, 2025 09:17 GMT
Mantis Oceanic Harmony skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Mantis Oceanic Harmony skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is back with another summer-themed event, called Summer Special Vol. 2. The event is all about giving your favorite heroes beach-themed looks and rewarding you for participating. If you’ve been waiting to see Mantis in a summer outfit, this is your chance. This is the second summer event following the original Summer Party Event from Season 3.

Unlike the first event, this one focuses on a few characters who didn’t get summer skins before. Mantis’ Oceanic Harmony skin is the premium highlight, but there’s also free content for casual players, so everyone gets something. This article explores more.

How to unlock Mantis Oceanic Harmony Summer skin in Marvel Rivals

Here’s what you should do: buy the premium pass, start playing matches, and earn XP to climb tiers. Mantis’ Oceanic Harmony skin unlocks at Tier 21, so plan your gameplay accordingly. Along the way, premium pass holders also get extra rewards, including emotes, animations, and special nameplates, making the pass worthwhile.

Moreover, the event allows you to play at your own pace. You don’t need to grind every day, but consistent play will help you reach Tier 21 faster.

The event works like a battle pass. You earn XP by playing matches, unlocking rewards at different tiers. The system is designed in a manner that does not require you to rush. Once you buy the premium pass, you can progress at your own pace and claim all the premium rewards before the event ends.

The Summer Special Vol. 2 event brings three new swimsuit skins:

  • The Thing - Rocky Tide: Free, unlocked at Tier 14. This is your go-to if you don’t want to spend money but still want a summer-themed skin.
  • Human Torch - Sunny Sizzler: Premium, unlocked at Tier 1. You get this as soon as you buy the premium pass and start earning XP.
  • Mantis - Oceanic Harmony: Premium, unlocked at Tier 21. This is the main prize for Mantis fans, with a bright, beach-ready design.
Other skins like Punisher Aqua Arsenal and Invisible Woman Azure Shade are available in the store as part of the summer collection, but they’re separate from the event rewards.

Free players can get The Thing’s Rocky Tide skin at Tier 14 without spending anything. This is perfect for casual players who want a summer-themed costume without purchasing the premium pass.

However, if you want Mantis or Human Torch, you must buy the premium pass. These skins are premium-exclusive, so acquiring the pass is the only way to get them. Thereafter, play matches to earn XP. Reach Tier 21 to unlock Mantis’ Oceanic Harmony skin.

