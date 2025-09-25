  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Marvel Rivals patch notes (September 25, 2025): Shou-Lao's Blessing, new Accessories, and more

Marvel Rivals patch notes (September 25, 2025): Shou-Lao's Blessing, new Accessories, and more

By Manish Das
Published Sep 25, 2025 09:25 GMT
Marvel Rivals patch notes for September 25, 2025
Marvel Rivals patch notes for September 25, 2025 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel Rivals patch notes for September 25, 2025, have been revealed. The latest update brings the Shou-Lao's Blessing event to the title, from which players can get a free skin alongside 500 Units and 500 Unstable Molecules. Alongside that, it also introduces a new Convergence map called 'K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven'.

Ad

All these details, alongside new bug fixes and store updates, have been listed in the Marvel Rivals patch notes for the latest update.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for September 25, 2025 (Version 20250925)

On the game's website, the developers have stated:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Greetings, Rivals! We're thrilled to announce the upcoming Marvel Rivals patch notes on September 25th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)! This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action. Here's what's coming in this patch
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the official Marvel Rivals patch notes for the latest update on September 25, 2025, as provided by the developer:

All-New Content

Maps and Modes

Explore the mystical City of the Immortals in our new Convergence map: K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven.

Ad

New Event: Shou-Lao's Blessing

The long silence has ended, the Immortal Dragon Shou-Lao has awakened! His glory and blessings await every brave warrior!

Complete Shou-Lao's Blessing for a FREE Costume Coin, 500 Units, and 500 Unstable Molecules!

Event Period: September 25th, 2025, 09:00:00 to October 9th, 2025, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Shou Lao&#039;s Blessing event in Marvel Rivals patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)
Shou Lao's Blessing event in Marvel Rivals patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)

New In Store

Ad

1. Hela - The Grim Lady Bundle

2. Hela - The Grim Lady Emoji Bundle

3. New Ultimate Ability VFX:

  • Invisible Woman - Azure Shade
  • Mantis - Oceanic Harmony
  • The Punisher - Aqua Arsenal

Available from: September 26th, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

All-New Accessories

Added new Accessories for Magneto, Scarlet Witch, Luna Snow, and Cloak & Dagger. They'll be available to exchange in the Store after the update.

Ad

New Additions and Optimizations

1) Accessory Points can now also be earned in Arcade matches. The amount varies by mode.

2) In-game Tournament Livestreams Hub: Watch the Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 matches live from the new in-game Livestreams under the Tournament tab!

3) Resource Rumble Updates:

a. Faster match pace, with more focus on the first two available areas:

  • Reduce resources in each Available Area from 210 to 200.
  • Increase Rumble Phase Breakpoint from 60 to 100.
  • Reduce the Extraction Phase resource target for victory from 360 to 300.
  • Reduce Rumble Phase resource target for victory from 300 to 200.
  • Rumble Phase Rumble Speed-Ups have been adjusted to fit new values.
Ad

b. Spawn room speed-ups and jump pads at points A & C have been adjusted for heroes without mobility abilities to quickly get back into the action.

Twitch Drops

Ignite Stage 2 Twitch Drops in Marvel Rivals Patch Notes (Image via NetEase Games)
Ignite Stage 2 Twitch Drops in Marvel Rivals Patch Notes (Image via NetEase Games)

With Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 kicking off in major regions, tournament Twitch Drops are here! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

Ad

This round's drops include the Rocket Raccoon - Will of Galacta costume, along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: September 25th, 2025, at 14:00:00 (UTC) to October 23rd, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

All fixes in Marvel Rivals patch notes

All Platforms

1. Iced an issue with Human Torch's 'Hot & Trending' Achievement that could cause it to fail in rare cases.

2. Fixed a bug where the Battle Pass bonus was playing invisibility cloak at the results screen, but we've revealed it for good!

Ad

3. Squashed a bug where the player name anonymity effect in the top-left voice prompt stubbornly stuck around like Loki's tricks, even after the time limit expired.

4. Stopped a dizzying spectator situation where switching to follow-cam and rotating your view with a controller, followed by using keyboard shortcuts, may cause directional inputs to twist like Doctor Strange's portals!

Heroes

1. Mister Fantastic's Stretching the Limits: Fixed an issue where Reed's Stretch Punch could occasionally fail to deal damage when sweeping through targets. No more missed punches, Reed's reach is as fantastic as ever!

Ad

2. Mister Fantastic's Rubber Rebound: Resolved an issue where the projectile, after absorbing damage with Reflexive Rubber, sometimes didn't deal damage. Now, Reed's payback is truly fantastic!

3. Peni Parker's Spider-Sync: Addressed a bug where, during her Ultimate Ability, the sound effect for deploying Spider-Drones didn't match the actual spawn rate while moving. Now Peni and SP//dr are perfectly in sync, no more off-beat spider drops!

4. Luna Snow's Frosty Footwork Fix: Some of Luna's costumes had her sliding slightly off-center during her Ultimate Ability dance. Now, her performance stays perfectly centered on stage, no more straying too far from the spotlight!

Ad

Console

1. Fixed an issue on consoles where the chat box didn't auto-focus or pop up the virtual keyboard.

With the Marvel Rivals universe ever-evolving, there are many more surprises and updates on the horizon.

Also, check out the following Marvel Rivals articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Manish Das

Manish Das

Twitter icon

Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.

He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.

Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.

Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications