Marvel Rivals Shou Lao's Blessings event: All rewards and how to get them

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 24, 2025 18:32 GMT
Exploring the rewards in Marvel Rivals Shou Lao
This article lists the rewards in the Marvel Rivals Shou Lao's Blessings event (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals has dropped the Shou-Lao’s Blessings event as part of Season 4. It serves as one of the easiest chances to unlock a free skin. Instead of relying on luck or spending real money, you simply need to complete missions, climb through seven levels, and claim a Costume Coin. That coin is your ticket to picking one costume from a massive list of fan-favorite skins.

This guide explains how the event works, which rewards you’ll earn along the way, and all the costumes available in the pool.

Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Shou Lao's Blessings event

The event kicks off on September 25, 2025, at 9 UTC and ends on October 9, 2025, at 9 UTC. That’s a strict two-week window, so you’ll want to stay on top of missions as they appear. Missing a few days could make it harder to reach level 7 in time.

The event runs on a seven-level reward track. Each level gives you some currency or crafting materials, but the real target is level 7, where you earn the Costume Coin.

Once you’ve got that coin, this is what you should do:

  • Head into the Shou-Lao’s Blessings tab under Events.
  • Complete the missions that unlock one by one. Each time you clear a set, the next level opens up.
  • Push through all seven levels.
  • When you hit level 7, you’ll automatically receive the Costume Coin.
  • Go to the Exchange Store, scroll to the skins section, and redeem the coin for the costume you want most.
It’s simple progress, but it requires consistency. The missions aren’t all available upfront, so checking back often is important.

Not every reward is flashy, but they do add up. Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Level 1 - 100 Units
  • Level 2 - 100 Unstable Molecules
  • Level 3 - 200 Units
  • Level 4 - 200 Unstable Molecules
  • Level 5 - 200 Units
  • Level 6 - 200 Unstable Molecules
  • Level 7 - Costume Coin

Units are your everyday currency for the shop, while Unstable Molecules are used for recoloring costumes. They’re nice extras, but the main reason for the grind is that final reward.

Once you’ve made it to level 7, you can exchange your Costume Coin for one free skin. There’s a huge selection available, ranging from MCU-inspired looks to iconic comic book styles. Here’s the full list:

  • Green Scar - Bruce Banner
  • Punisher 2099 - The Punisher
  • Mohawk Rock - Storm
  • Loki Season 2 - Loki
  • Negative Zone Gladiator - Human Torch
  • Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy - Doctor Strange
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Mantis
  • Freefall - Hawkeye
  • Captain Gladiator - Captain America
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Rocket Raccoon
  • Goddess of Death - Hela
  • Growth Decay - Cloak & Dagger
  • Bast’s Chosen - Black Panther
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Groot
  • Eldritch Armor - Magik
  • Mister Knight - Moon Knight
  • Shining Star - Luna Snow
  • Urban Hunter - Squirrel Girl
  • White Suit - Black Widow
  • Superior Iron Man - Iron Man
  • Space Knight - Venom
  • Bag Man Beyond - Spider-Man
  • Master of Magnetism - Magneto
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Scarlet Witch
  • Herald of Thunder - Thor
  • The Maker - Mister Fantastic
  • Revolution - Winter Soldier
  • Ven M - Peni Parker
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Star-Lord
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Namor
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Adam Warlock
  • Incognito Dolphin - Jeff the Land Shark
  • Vengeance - Psylocke
  • Deadpool & Wolverine - Wolverine
  • Malice - Invisible Woman
  • Trench Coat - The Thing
  • Sword Master - Iron Fist
With so many options, it’s worth taking your time before redeeming them.

The Shou-Lao’s Blessings event is short and straightforward, but the rewards are worth the effort. While you get a mix of Units and Unstable Molecules, the free costume is the real reason to participate.

Bhargav Ghosh

