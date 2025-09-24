Marvel Rivals Shou Lao's Blessings event: All rewards and how to get them

Marvel Rivals has dropped the Shou-Lao’s Blessings event as part of Season 4. It serves as one of the easiest chances to unlock a free skin. Instead of relying on luck or spending real money, you simply need to complete missions, climb through seven levels, and claim a Costume Coin. That coin is your ticket to picking one costume from a massive list of fan-favorite skins.This guide explains how the event works, which rewards you’ll earn along the way, and all the costumes available in the pool.Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Shou Lao's Blessings eventThe event kicks off on September 25, 2025, at 9 UTC and ends on October 9, 2025, at 9 UTC. That’s a strict two-week window, so you’ll want to stay on top of missions as they appear. Missing a few days could make it harder to reach level 7 in time.The event runs on a seven-level reward track. Each level gives you some currency or crafting materials, but the real target is level 7, where you earn the Costume Coin.Once you’ve got that coin, this is what you should do:Head into the Shou-Lao’s Blessings tab under Events.Complete the missions that unlock one by one. Each time you clear a set, the next level opens up.Push through all seven levels.When you hit level 7, you’ll automatically receive the Costume Coin.Go to the Exchange Store, scroll to the skins section, and redeem the coin for the costume you want most.It’s simple progress, but it requires consistency. The missions aren’t all available upfront, so checking back often is important.Read more: Marvel Rivals file size and frame rate for PS4 revealedNot every reward is flashy, but they do add up. Here’s the full breakdown:Level 1 - 100 UnitsLevel 2 - 100 Unstable MoleculesLevel 3 - 200 UnitsLevel 4 - 200 Unstable MoleculesLevel 5 - 200 UnitsLevel 6 - 200 Unstable MoleculesLevel 7 - Costume CoinUnits are your everyday currency for the shop, while Unstable Molecules are used for recoloring costumes. They’re nice extras, but the main reason for the grind is that final reward.Once you’ve made it to level 7, you can exchange your Costume Coin for one free skin. There’s a huge selection available, ranging from MCU-inspired looks to iconic comic book styles. Here’s the full list:Green Scar - Bruce BannerPunisher 2099 - The PunisherMohawk Rock - StormLoki Season 2 - LokiNegative Zone Gladiator - Human TorchSorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy - Doctor StrangeGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - MantisFreefall - HawkeyeCaptain Gladiator - Captain AmericaGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Rocket RaccoonGoddess of Death - HelaGrowth Decay - Cloak &amp; DaggerBast’s Chosen - Black PantherGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - GrootEldritch Armor - MagikMister Knight - Moon KnightShining Star - Luna SnowUrban Hunter - Squirrel GirlWhite Suit - Black WidowSuperior Iron Man - Iron ManSpace Knight - VenomBag Man Beyond - Spider-ManMaster of Magnetism - MagnetoDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Scarlet WitchHerald of Thunder - ThorThe Maker - Mister FantasticRevolution - Winter SoldierVen M - Peni ParkerGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Star-LordBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever - NamorGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Adam WarlockIncognito Dolphin - Jeff the Land SharkVengeance - PsylockeDeadpool &amp; Wolverine - WolverineMalice - Invisible WomanTrench Coat - The ThingSword Master - Iron FistWith so many options, it’s worth taking your time before redeeming them.The Shou-Lao’s Blessings event is short and straightforward, but the rewards are worth the effort. While you get a mix of Units and Unstable Molecules, the free costume is the real reason to participate.Also read: When will Daredevil come to Marvel Rivals?For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (September 2025)Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list (September 2025 2025)Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codes (September 2025)