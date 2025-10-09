  • home icon
  • Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:46 GMT
Season 4.5 is on the way (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is almost here, and this mid-season update has a lot to explore. The biggest highlight is the addition of Daredevil, who will be joining as a Duelist hero. Additionally, there are various new cosmetic items and events planned. With all the hype around it, many players might be wondering when the mid-season update goes live. Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update will arrive on October 10, 2025, at 5 am Eastern Time.

On that note, here's the exact time across major regions followed by a live countdown.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5: Release date and times for all major regions

As mentioned before, the Season 4.5 update will be arriving on October 10, 2025, at 5 am Eastern Time. Based on previous patterns, there will be a downtime of at least 2 to 3 hours.

Here's the exact time across major regions when the update will arrive:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 10, 2025, at 2 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 10, 2025, at 3 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 10, 2025, at 4 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 10, 2025, at 5 am
  • British Summer Time (BST): October 10, 2025, at 10 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 10, 2025, at 11 am
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 10, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 10, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 10, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 10, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 10, 2025, at 7 pm
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 10, 2025, at 9 pm
The update is expected to go live on October 10, 2025, at 8 am Eastern Time. Until then, all in-game services will remain offline.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 live release countdown

For those who are still confused, the update will be available to download once the following timer hits zero:

That’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release time and date.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

