Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is almost here, and this mid-season update has a lot to explore. The biggest highlight is the addition of Daredevil, who will be joining as a Duelist hero. Additionally, there are various new cosmetic items and events planned. With all the hype around it, many players might be wondering when the mid-season update goes live. Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update will arrive on October 10, 2025, at 5 am Eastern Time.On that note, here's the exact time across major regions followed by a live countdown.Marvel Rivals Season 4.5: Release date and times for all major regionsAs mentioned before, the Season 4.5 update will be arriving on October 10, 2025, at 5 am Eastern Time. Based on previous patterns, there will be a downtime of at least 2 to 3 hours.Here's the exact time across major regions when the update will arrive:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 10, 2025, at 2 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 10, 2025, at 3 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): October 10, 2025, at 4 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 10, 2025, at 5 amBritish Summer Time (BST): October 10, 2025, at 10 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): October 10, 2025, at 11 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK): October 10, 2025, at 12 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): October 10, 2025, at 2:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): October 10, 2025, at 5 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): October 10, 2025, at 6 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 10, 2025, at 7 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 10, 2025, at 9 pmThe update is expected to go live on October 10, 2025, at 8 am Eastern Time. Until then, all in-game services will remain offline.Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 live release countdownFor those who are still confused, the update will be available to download once the following timer hits zero:That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release time and date.