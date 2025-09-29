Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release date

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 29, 2025 08:49 GMT
Daredevil as a new hero is one of the highlights of the upcoming season in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
The introduction of Daredevil is one of the highlights of the upcoming season in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

If you’ve been playing Marvel Rivals recently, you may have noticed how quickly the game has been receiving updates. NetEase has been dropping new seasons almost every month, which means players are constantly grinding for skins, rewards, and heroes. Right now, we’re deep into Season 4: Heart of the Dragon, but it won’t be around for much longer.

Ad

Season 4 ends on October 10, 2025, and the very same day, Season 4.5 goes live. This update is a big one because it introduces Daredevil as a brand-new playable hero, while also shifting the theme of the game toward the mystical city of K’un-Lun. Let's look at what to expect.

Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4.5

Season 4.5 officially begins on October 10, 2025. While the exact launch time hasn’t been announced, every season so far has followed the same pattern, starting around 11:00 UTC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Don’t wait until the last minute to finish your Battle Pass or seasonal events, though. Once the servers flip to 4.5, the Season 4 rewards will be gone for good.

Season 4 kicked off on September 12, 2025, and it follows the new monthly rotation. This means it ends on October 10, 2025, just a few hours before the next season starts. There won’t be any long gaps or additional downtime.

Read more: How to get Angela's 2099 SKULD skin in Marvel Rivals

Ad

Here’s where things get interesting. Season 4.5 isn’t a small patch; it’s a mid-season update with real content drops.

  • Daredevil Joins the Roster: The biggest highlight is Daredevil’s debut. He’s arriving as a Duelist hero, focused on melee combat and using his enhanced senses to track enemies. This makes him a different kind of close-range DPS compared to the existing lineup. His full moveset hasn’t been officially shown off yet, but leaks suggest he’ll excel at punishing enemies who get too close.
  • Theme: K’un-Lun: The new season will highlight the mystical city of K’un-Lun, one of Marvel’s most legendary locations. Expect themed cosmetics, lore drops, and events tying into this martial arts-inspired setting.
  • Competitive Reset: Ranked mode will reset once again, bringing new rewards and giving everyone a fresh climb. If you didn’t hit your target rank this season, the reset gives you another shot.
  • New Skins & Challenges: While the full lineup isn’t public yet, every season so far has brought a fresh set of costumes and limited-time events, so it’s safe to expect the same here.
Ad

Save up your in-game currency and tokens. New heroes, skins, and bundles usually launch together, and if you want Daredevil right away, you’ll need to keep your resources ready.

Also read: How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications