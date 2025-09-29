Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 release date

If you’ve been playing Marvel Rivals recently, you may have noticed how quickly the game has been receiving updates. NetEase has been dropping new seasons almost every month, which means players are constantly grinding for skins, rewards, and heroes. Right now, we’re deep into Season 4: Heart of the Dragon, but it won’t be around for much longer.Season 4 ends on October 10, 2025, and the very same day, Season 4.5 goes live. This update is a big one because it introduces Daredevil as a brand-new playable hero, while also shifting the theme of the game toward the mystical city of K’un-Lun. Let's look at what to expect.Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4.5Season 4.5 officially begins on October 10, 2025. While the exact launch time hasn’t been announced, every season so far has followed the same pattern, starting around 11:00 UTC.Don’t wait until the last minute to finish your Battle Pass or seasonal events, though. Once the servers flip to 4.5, the Season 4 rewards will be gone for good.Season 4 kicked off on September 12, 2025, and it follows the new monthly rotation. This means it ends on October 10, 2025, just a few hours before the next season starts. There won’t be any long gaps or additional downtime.Read more: How to get Angela's 2099 SKULD skin in Marvel RivalsHere’s where things get interesting. Season 4.5 isn’t a small patch; it’s a mid-season update with real content drops.Daredevil Joins the Roster: The biggest highlight is Daredevil’s debut. He’s arriving as a Duelist hero, focused on melee combat and using his enhanced senses to track enemies. This makes him a different kind of close-range DPS compared to the existing lineup. His full moveset hasn’t been officially shown off yet, but leaks suggest he’ll excel at punishing enemies who get too close.Theme: K’un-Lun: The new season will highlight the mystical city of K’un-Lun, one of Marvel’s most legendary locations. Expect themed cosmetics, lore drops, and events tying into this martial arts-inspired setting.Competitive Reset: Ranked mode will reset once again, bringing new rewards and giving everyone a fresh climb. If you didn’t hit your target rank this season, the reset gives you another shot.New Skins &amp; Challenges: While the full lineup isn’t public yet, every season so far has brought a fresh set of costumes and limited-time events, so it’s safe to expect the same here.Save up your in-game currency and tokens. New heroes, skins, and bundles usually launch together, and if you want Daredevil right away, you’ll need to keep your resources ready.Also read: How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel RivalsFor more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:How to get Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel RivalsHow to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel RivalsHow to get Mantis Oceanic Harmony Summer skin in Marvel Rivals