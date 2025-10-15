All hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:03 GMT
hero buffs and nerfs overwatch 2 season 19
Overwatch 2 key art (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There is a range of hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19. We are seeing quite an interesting wave of balance changes in the hero-shooter, and we speculate that a meta-shift is in order very soon. We've got numerous Tank, Damage, and Support hero adjustments, and as players figure out new strategies, we expect to see a unique range of hero comps to surface later in-game.

In this article, we will explore all the hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19. Read below to know more.

Exploring the hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19

Here's a look at all the new hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19:

Tank

Doomfist:

  • Power Block: Damage reduction reduced from 80% to 75%.
  • Aftershock (Major Perk): Slow duration increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds. Slow amount increased from 30% to 40%.
Hazard:

  • Anarchic Zeal (Minor Perk): Lifesteal increased from 25% to 30%.

Junker Queen:

  • Rampant Charge (Minor Perk): No longer refreshes all cooldowns. Now reduces all cooldowns by 6 seconds.

Mauga:

  • Ultimate cost reduced by 6%.

Reinhardt:

  • Barrier Re-Charge (Minor Perk): Barrier Field regeneration rate increased from 150 to 200.

Wrecking Ball:

  • Adaptive Barrier (Major Perk): No longer consumes overhealth.
Damage

Cassidy:

  • Even the Odds (Minor Perk): Healing per second increased from 20 to 30.

Mei:

  • Glacial Propulsion (Minor Perk): No longer shares a cooldown with Ice Wall. Cooldown increased from 6 to 10 seconds.

Reaper:

  • Wraith Form: Movement speed reduced from 50% to 40%.
  • Shadow Blink: Moved from Minor to Major Perk.
  • Lingering Wraith (New Minor Perk): Leaving Wraith Form grants 40% movement speed for 2 seconds.
Tracer:

  • Flashback (Major Perk): No longer grants 2 Blink charges instantly. Now increases Blink cooldown recovery rate by 150% for 3 seconds after Recall.

Widowmaker:

  • Seeker Mine (Major Perk): Damage increased from 25 to 50.

Support

Ana:

  • Headhunter (Major Perk): Critical damage multiplier increased from 1.5x to 2x.

Baptiste:

  • Assault Burst (Major Perk): No longer removes healing from Regenerative Burst. Attack speed bonus reduced from 30% to 25%.

Illari:

  • Solar Flare (Major Perk): Resource cost reduced from 100% to 50% of max energy. Explosion healing is now a flat 100 healing.
Juno:

  • Ultimate cost reduced by 8%.

Wuyang:

  • Base health reduced from 250 to 225.
  • Xuanwu Staff (Primary Fire): Maximum explosion damage reduced from 70 to 60. Maximum impact damage increased from 30 to 40.

That's everything that you need to know about the hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19.

Jay Sarma

