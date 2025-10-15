All hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19

There is a range of hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19. We are seeing quite an interesting wave of balance changes in the hero-shooter, and we speculate that a meta-shift is in order very soon. We've got numerous Tank, Damage, and Support hero adjustments, and as players figure out new strategies, we expect to see a unique range of hero comps to surface later in-game.In this article, we will explore all the hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19. Read below to know more. Exploring the hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19Here's a look at all the new hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19:TankDoomfist:Power Block: Damage reduction reduced from 80% to 75%.Aftershock (Major Perk): Slow duration increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds. Slow amount increased from 30% to 40%.Hazard:Anarchic Zeal (Minor Perk): Lifesteal increased from 25% to 30%.Junker Queen:Rampant Charge (Minor Perk): No longer refreshes all cooldowns. Now reduces all cooldowns by 6 seconds.Mauga: Ultimate cost reduced by 6%.Reinhardt:Barrier Re-Charge (Minor Perk): Barrier Field regeneration rate increased from 150 to 200.Wrecking Ball:Adaptive Barrier (Major Perk): No longer consumes overhealth.Read more: Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlockDamage Cassidy:Even the Odds (Minor Perk): Healing per second increased from 20 to 30.Mei:Glacial Propulsion (Minor Perk): No longer shares a cooldown with Ice Wall. Cooldown increased from 6 to 10 seconds.Reaper:Wraith Form: Movement speed reduced from 50% to 40%.Shadow Blink: Moved from Minor to Major Perk.Lingering Wraith (New Minor Perk): Leaving Wraith Form grants 40% movement speed for 2 seconds.Tracer:Flashback (Major Perk): No longer grants 2 Blink charges instantly. Now increases Blink cooldown recovery rate by 150% for 3 seconds after Recall.Widowmaker:Seeker Mine (Major Perk): Damage increased from 25 to 50.SupportAna:Headhunter (Major Perk): Critical damage multiplier increased from 1.5x to 2x.Baptiste:Assault Burst (Major Perk): No longer removes healing from Regenerative Burst. Attack speed bonus reduced from 30% to 25%.Illari:Solar Flare (Major Perk): Resource cost reduced from 100% to 50% of max energy. Explosion healing is now a flat 100 healing.Juno: Ultimate cost reduced by 8%.Wuyang:Base health reduced from 250 to 225.Xuanwu Staff (Primary Fire): Maximum explosion damage reduced from 70 to 60. Maximum impact damage increased from 30 to 40.That's everything that you need to know about the hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19.For more related guides, check out:What are Gadgets in Overwatch 2, and how to use themOverwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: How to fix and reasonsOverwatch 2 new hero &quot;The She-Wolf of Retaliation&quot; teased