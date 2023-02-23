All Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue locations

Demiguise Statues are collectibles in Hogwarts Legacy depicting a sculpture holding a moon in its hand. Acquiring a certain number of them is vital to completing The Man Behind The Moons side quest, which requires the ability to break level 2 and 3 locks.

Players can start collecting the statues after completing The Caretaker's Lunar Lament quest, which is available in the late mid-game, so it is recommended for gamers to explore this title's vast map and unlock as many spells as possible to help find the items easily.

Finding all the sculptures will unlock the Demiguise Dread achievement and will help players progress towards The Good Samaritan achievement. This guide will list the locations of all 33 Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy.

Locations of every Demiguise Statue in Hogwarts Legacy

Demiguise Statues can only be located during the night, so you must either wait for the sun to set or skip to nightfall using the map. Three of the sculptures you seek can be found while doing The Caretaker's Lunar Lament questline, which makes them impossible to miss.

Once this mission is completed, the remaining 30 statues can be found and unlocked by exploring different locations around the world. The spots the collectibles can be seen in have been provided below.

Unlocking Alohomora level 2

North Fog Bog - Pitt Upon Ford Hogsmeade Valley - Upper Hogsfield South Hogwarts Region - Aranshire South Hogwarts Region - Lower Hogsfield Hogwarts Valley - Keenbridge Hogwarts Valley - Brocburrow Feldcroft Region - Irondale Hogsmeade - Tombs and Scrolls Marunweem Lake - Marunweem

Players can open the locks in the regions mentioned above with Alohomora level 1. They must initiate a conversation with Gladwin Moon after collecting the nine Demiguise Statues on the list to unlock Alohomora level 2.

Unlocking Alohomora level 3

Hogsmeade - Lower High Street Hogsmeade - Upper High Street Hogsmeade - Hog's Head Hogsmeade - River's Edge Hogsmeade - River's Edge (Beside Brook and Peck) Hogsmeade - Spire Alley Hogsmeade - Hogsmeade Square Hogsmeade - Behind Honeydukes Feldcroft Region - Feldcroft Manor Cape - Bainburgh Cragcroftshire- Cragcroft Hogwarts - The Library Annex (Divination Classroom) Hogwarts - The South Wing (Clock Tower Courtyard) Hogwarts - The Great Hall.

Collecting the above statues and talking to Gladwin Moon will unlock Alohomora Level 3 in Hogwarts Legacy, with which level 3 locks can be opened. This will help you unlock the locks in the remaining regions.

Remaining Demiguise Statues

Hogwarts - Library Annex (The Potions Classroom) Hogwarts - Library Annex (Library) Hogwarts - The Bell Tower Wing (Beasts Classroom) Hogwarts - The Bell Tower Wing (Hogwarts North Exit) Hogwarts - The Astronomy Wing (Defence Against The Dark Arts Tower) Hogwarts - The Astronomy Wing (Muggle Studies) Hogwarts - The Astronomy Wing (Professor Fig's Classroom)

The Demiguise Dread achievement for Hogwarts Legacy will be yours as soon as all the above Demiguise statues are collected. Sometimes the sculptures may be a little difficult to notice. In this case, you can take the help of Revelio to get the aura of the location you're in and collect them easily.

It is recommended to follow the provided order when going after the statues while in Hogwarts Legacy, as it will make it easier to crack higher-level locks after you collect a certain number of sculptures and converse with Moon.

