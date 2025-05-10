All Honkai Star Rail 3.3 characters ranked

HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 characters in its special program livestream. While the patch is live, a total of four 5-star characters – The Herta, Hyacine, Aglaea, and Cipher – will be available to all players. Since getting a 5-star unit requires a significant numbers of pulls, Trailblazers might wonder which one is more valuable.

For those players, this article ranks every character in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 from worst to best.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Ranking every character in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 from worst to best

4) Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

We have placed Aglaea last on this list as she isn't worth the Jades if you don’t invest in her properly. There is a limited number of Remembrance Light Cones in this gacha title, so players need to either spend Special Passes to get her signature LC or the 4-star alternative, Sweat Now, Cry Less, which is Battle Pass exclusive. This means players have to spend money one way or another.

If you want a Remembrance DPS unit, choose Castorice over Aglaea. The former’s damage output is better than the latter's, although Castorice also doesn’t have any good F2P LC options.

3) Cipher

Cipher in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher is one of the two new characters that are set to debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Following the Nihility Path, she excels in debuffing and dealing damage to her opponents, simultaneously. As many other characters from the same Path are DPS units, Cipher being a damage dealer is not surprising.

Cipher can target one of her enemies with a unique mark. Once her teammate attacks that marked enemy, She can trigger her Follow-Up ATK and store a part of the damage her allies deal and unleashes it as True DMG when she uses her Ultimate. Since this mechanic works exceptionally well with Acheron, she is expected to become her BiS support, replacing Jiaoqiu. Thus, we've placed Cipher in the third spot.

2) Hyacine

Hyacine will debut in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

While Hyacine is a new character, we have placed her in the second spot. Unlike the other characters following the Remembrance Path, she excels in healing her allies with the help of her memosprite, Ica. Both of them can heal an exceptional amount of HP for their teammates and can be exceptionally useful in most HP-scaling team comps.

Since Castorice’s abilities scale with HP, Hyacine is the perfect pair for her. The latter can help the former gain Newbud Charge at a stupendous rate and summon Netherwing as soon as the fight begins. Besides that, Ica can deal a decent amount of damage to their enemies.

1) The Herta

The Herta is the best character to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, The Herta occupies the first place of this ranked list. She is one of the meta-defining characters who is viable in most end-game activities, such as MoC (Memory of Chaos) and Pure Fiction. Besides that, building the unit is exceptionally easy, and all players need is another Erudition character accompanying this Genius Society member.

If you have Anaxa in your collection, pairing the two is recommended, as this newly released Erudition unit helps The Herta deal an exceptional amount of damage. If you want a solid DPS unit that can overcome any challenge thrown at them, The Herta is the one you should get.

