All Honkai Star Rail 3.7 characters ranked

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 patch features a whopping seven limited-time 5-star characters. Like most patches, Trailblazers can roll in their respective banners to obtain the characters. Among all, six of the upcoming units are reruns and already exist in the title. Since players don't have an unlimited supply of Stellar Jade, many are curious about the best characters that will be available in the upcoming update.

Ad

This article ranks every Honkai Star Rail 3.7 character based on how useful they are on the battlefield.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Ranking every Honkai Star Rail 3.7 character

7) Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

While Mydei is a decent damage dealer in Honkai Star Rail, he hasn't been very popular since his debut. The character features a unique auto-battle mechanic that utilizes his kit to its full potential. However, this Chrysos Heir’s damage output isn’t promising compared to other DPS units on this list (Phainon and Castorice).

Ad

Trending

If you don’t want to waste your Stellar Jades, it's recommended that you roll Phainon and Castorice units instead in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

6) Cipher

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher is one of the few Nihility characters that debuted during version 3.x updates. Like every Chrysos Heir, her kit is one of a kind. It allows her to render enemies vulnerable while also keeping track of the damage they take. Moreover, she can utilize that tallied DMG to vaporize the adversaries.

Ad

Aside from Cipher’s usual team compositions, you can pair her with Archer. Since the latter is free, every player should have him added to their collection.

5) Cyrene

Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)

While Cyrene is the focus of Honkai Star Rail 3.7, she is not as good as players expected her to be. As a Remembrance character, she can grant buffs to every Chrysos Heir. However, they aren’t as potent as some of the universal amplifiers this title already features.

Ad

Moreover, Cyrene’s kit feels exceptionally restricted, which can easily be solved if players get her E2 (Eidolon 2). Although some can easily get it, most free-to-play Trailblazers cannot. That is why we have decided to rank her fifth.

4) Phainon

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon was one of the most anticipated characters from Amphoreus. He debuted in version 3.4 and has been reigning as one of the best DPS units. With a unique kit, Phainon can easily deal massive chunks of damage to the adversaries.

Ad

He can easily survive most fights, even without a sustainer, due to his ability to regain HP in his exclusive Territory. Hence, you don’t have to think much about healing when using him.

3) Tribbie

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is one of the best Harmony characters in HSR, as she can amplify her allies’ damage and launch attacks simultaneously. Since most endgame activities now feature enemies with abnormal HP pools, this Chrysos Heir’s RES PEN buffs will help the DPS units out. On the other hand, Tribbie’s follow-up attacks deal a decent amount of damage to every opponent.

Ad

Since the RES PEN buff is extremely strong, not many Harmony units have access to it. If you need a good amplifier, Tribbie is the one you should get in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

2) Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

If you missed Castorice when she debuted in version 3.2, you can pull her in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. She is currently one of the best DPS characters in this gacha title and can easily clear various endgame activities. Even if you don’t have a lineup of premium characters, Castorice will still function well, dealing massive bursts of damage with her memosprite, Netherwing.

Ad

Moreover, building Castorice is exceptionally easy, as you mostly need to look for HP stats while maintaining a decent crit ratio.

1) Hyacine

Hyacine and Ica (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine is the best character you can get in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. She follows the Remembrance Path and excels in healing her team members. With her memosprite, Ica, Hyacine can deal a decent amount of damage to adversaries. As most end-game activities feature enemies with exceptional HP pools, having a support in your team with attacking capabilities is helpful.

Ad

Additionally, Hyacine’s heals are quite potent compared to most Abundance units in this title, which makes her a must-pull unit in HSR version 3.7.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to Honkai Star Rail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.