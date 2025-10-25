All Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Light Cones ranked

Seven signature Light Cones can be acquired during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update. These items are usually curated for a specific 5-star character, but players can use them on anyone as long as they follow the same Path as the LC. Like most Light Cones, players must spend a considerable number of Star Rail Special Passes to acquire the upcoming ones. Due to Trailblazers not having an unlimited supply of Stellar Jade, they might wonder which 5-star LCs are the best.

Ad

For those curious, this article ranks all Light Cones that will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Light Cone, ranked

7) Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is exceptionally strong if Hyacine uses it. The Light Cone is incompatible with most Remembrance characters, mainly due to its unique effect. It buffs the user’s SPD and amplifies their memosprite’s damage by consuming all allies’ HP.

Ad

Trending

Hence, if you don’t have Hyacine, then Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is not worth it in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

6) If Time Were a Flower

If Time Were a Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky, If Time Were a Flower cannot be used by many Harmony characters. The latter is Tribbie’s signature weapon, and she has access to follow-up attacks. To unlock the primary damage amplifier of this LC, the wearer must unleash a FUA.

Ad

That's why not many characters can utilize If Time Were a Flower. Hence, you shouldn’t get it unless you already have it or plan to get Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

5) Make Farewells More Beautiful

Make Farewells More Beautiful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Castorice’s signature Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful, is an exceptional item. It can passively boost the wearer’s HP and allow both the user and their memosprite’s attacks to ignore the adversary’s DEF. This substantially enhances the Remembrance unit’s damage.

Ad

However, besides Castorice, not many characters can utilize Make Farewells More Beautiful.

4) This Love, Forever

This Love, Forever (Image via HoYoverse)

This Love, Forever is the newest Light Cone in the game and will debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Players can acquire it from the event gacha banner, Brilliant Fixation. Although it is Cyrene’s signature weapon, it can also be used on other characters who follow the Remembrance Path. As the unit specializes in buffs, the Light Cone enhances that part of her kit.

Ad

This Love, Forever enables its wearer to deal extra damage to enemies. Moreover, it can boost all allies’ CRIT DMG as well. While the damage amplifiers of this Light Cone are quite potent, only a handful of Remembrance characters can utilize it.

3) Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Mydei’s damage can be a little underwhelming compared to most meta-defining characters, his signature Light Cone is excellent. Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path can make its wearer tanky by boosting their HP. Moreover, it enhances the user’s damage by consuming a part of their health.

Ad

The effects of Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path can be used by most Destruction characters. If you are thinking of the damage buff requirement, the lost HP can easily be replenished by a good healer.

2) Thus Burns the Dawn

Thus Burns the Dawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Thus Burns the Dawn is an excellent Light Cone for the Destruction units boasting high-SPD stat. The item can buff its wearer’s damage by a substantial amount. In various endgame activities, the extra DMG will be useful to clear every stage faster.

Ad

That’s why Thus Burns the Dawn is one of the best LCs in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. If you have a Destruction character that can utilize this item’s extra SPD and DMG amplifiers, you should get it.

1) Lies Dance on the Breeze

Lies Dance on the Breeze (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Cipher’s signature weapon, Lies Dance on the Breeze, is one of the best Light Cones you can get during Honkai Star Rail 3.7. It is exceptionally effective on her, and other Nihility characters can utilize it as well. The SPD buff from the LC is helpful, and the DEF reduction debuffs make this item quite appealing.

Ad

If you have several Nihility units in your collection, Lies Dance on the Breeze will be a good option for them. Since you won’t be using every character simultaneously, you can swap the item from one to another.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to Honkai Star Rail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.