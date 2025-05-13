Is Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.3?

When the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 becomes available, players will get to pull for Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky. The abovementioned item is Hyacine’s signature Light Cone that players can get from the limited-time event gacha banners. Since it's obtainable from Warp banners, players will have to spend a decent amount of Special Passes/Stellar Jades. Hence, they might wonder if the gear is actually worth it.

Although Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is a new Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, you should get the item only if you are thinking of rolling Hyacine. If you are not, then you should skip this LC and save for the upcoming characters, especially Phainon or the Fate collab units.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Effects Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky can bestow on its wearer in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, and why you shouldn’t pull it

Like any other Light Cones in this HoYoverse title, Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky can grant some unique effects to the character wearing it. Moreover, players can boost the effect’s potency each time Trailblazers Superimpose it.

When Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is at Superimposition Level 1, it can bestow the following effects on the wearer:

Increases the wearer's SPD by 18%. When the wearer uses Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, consumes all allies' HP equal to 1% of their current HP and additionally deals 1 instance of Additional DMG of the wearer's memosprite Type equal to 250% of the total consumed HP to the attacked target after the next attack launched by the wearer's memosprite. The total HP consumed is then reset. When the wearer's memosprite uses Memosprite Skill, increases the DMG taken by all enemies by 18% for 2 turns. The same types of effects cannot stack.

Now, onto the detailed reason why you should not pull for Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky if you are not getting Hyacine — It's simple — no Remembrance unit can use this gear. Although Hyacine primarily heals her allies alongside her summon, the Light Cone prioritizes boosting her damage output.

Since Hyacine’s damage depends on how much HP she healed, the extra SPD from Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky will help her get those damage numbers up. However, apart from her, other Remembrance units such as Aglaea and Castorice cannot use it. Moreover, if you are thinking of getting this LC for Hyacine, it's better that you just roll for her signature weapon when her rerun banner becomes available.

