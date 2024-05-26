Skirmisher players tend to look for the best Horizon skins in Apex Legends. First introduced in Season 7, Horizon has been one of the strongest Skirmishers in the free-to-play title. After several nerfs to her kit over the years, she still reigns supreme as one of the best Skirmisher Legends. Over the years, the developers have added several skins for Horizon, which allows players to dominate the Apex Legends arena with style.
Regardless of the unavailability of certain skins and the uncertainty of their return, this article will be listing all released Horizon skins in Apex Legends.
List of all Horizon skins in Apex Legends
All Iconic Horizon skin in Apex Legends
Here are all the Iconic Horizon skins:
- Hidden blossoms
- Flower Girl
Both Iconic skins for Horizon were available for a limited time; hence, it is uncertain if these skins will return to the in-game store in future updates.
All Legendary Horizon skins in Apex Legends
The following section lists all Legendary Horizon skins:
- Solaris
- Terra Nova
- Dark Matter
- Golden Boson
- Overfloater
- Neon Stardust
- Supermassive
- Galactic Guardian
- Biotic Luminary
- Brave Hero
- Jewel of Olympus
- Rising Storm
- Atom Heart Mother
- Brood Mother
- Phoenix Rising
- Biophysic
- Singularity Specialist
- Deep Space Scientist
- Lethal Lass
- Brood Anomaly
- Spectral Slayer
- Player Three
All Legendary Horizon skins are eye-catching while only four are currently unlockable with 1,200 Crafting Metals. Except for the unlockable ones, players will have to wait for the others’ appearance in the in-game store.
All Epic Horizon skins in Apex Legends
Here are all the Epic Horizon skins:
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Cosmic hitchhiker
- Absolute Zero
- High Polish
- Anya’s Armor
- Below Zero
- Thermodynamic
- Inverse Polarity
The Epic Horizon skins can be unlocked with 400 Crafting Metals. While some can be unlocked with Crafting Metals, most are event-exclusive and can be obtained while the corresponding event is active.
All Rare Horizon skins in Apex Legends
All Rare Horizon skins are listed below:
- Brian Candy
- Collider
- Death Adder
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Field Trip
- High Frequency
- Hypothesis
- Life Cycle
- Prowess
- Racing Stripes
- Royal Decree
- Sizzle Reel
- Super Unknown
- Woodland Warfare
- Copper Constellation
- Inverse Polarity
- Flux Capacity
- Hieroglyph Heroics
- Porcelain Powered
- Ornamental Orbit
Most of these Rare skins can be unlocked by spending 60 Crafting Metals. However, some skins such as Inverse Polarity, and Porcelain Powered are not unlockable anymore as they were available for a limited time.
All Common Horizon skins in Apex Legends
Here are all Common Horizon skins:
- Original (Default)
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
Unlike the Rare skins, all the Common Horizon skins are unlockable. You must spend a total of 30 Crafting Metals to obtain each skin. As these are Common skins, design-wise there are no significant changes in these cosmetics.
