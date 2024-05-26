Skirmisher players tend to look for the best Horizon skins in Apex Legends. First introduced in Season 7, Horizon has been one of the strongest Skirmishers in the free-to-play title. After several nerfs to her kit over the years, she still reigns supreme as one of the best Skirmisher Legends. Over the years, the developers have added several skins for Horizon, which allows players to dominate the Apex Legends arena with style.

Regardless of the unavailability of certain skins and the uncertainty of their return, this article will be listing all released Horizon skins in Apex Legends.

List of all Horizon skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Horizon skin in Apex Legends

Iconic Horizon skins (Image via EA)

Here are all the Iconic Horizon skins:

Trending

Hidden blossoms

Flower Girl

Both Iconic skins for Horizon were available for a limited time; hence, it is uncertain if these skins will return to the in-game store in future updates.

Also read: All Conduit skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Horizon skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Horizon skins (Image via EA)

The following section lists all Legendary Horizon skins:

Solaris

Terra Nova

Dark Matter

Golden Boson

Overfloater

Neon Stardust

Supermassive

Galactic Guardian

Biotic Luminary

Brave Hero

Jewel of Olympus

Rising Storm

Atom Heart Mother

Brood Mother

Phoenix Rising

Biophysic

Singularity Specialist

Deep Space Scientist

Lethal Lass

Brood Anomaly

Spectral Slayer

Player Three

All Legendary Horizon skins are eye-catching while only four are currently unlockable with 1,200 Crafting Metals. Except for the unlockable ones, players will have to wait for the others’ appearance in the in-game store.

All Epic Horizon skins in Apex Legends

Epic Horizon skins (Image via EA)

Here are all the Epic Horizon skins:

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Cosmic hitchhiker

Absolute Zero

High Polish

Anya’s Armor

Below Zero

Thermodynamic

Inverse Polarity

The Epic Horizon skins can be unlocked with 400 Crafting Metals. While some can be unlocked with Crafting Metals, most are event-exclusive and can be obtained while the corresponding event is active.

All Rare Horizon skins in Apex Legends

Rare Horizon skins (Image via EA)

All Rare Horizon skins are listed below:

Brian Candy

Collider

Death Adder

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Field Trip

High Frequency

Hypothesis

Life Cycle

Prowess

Racing Stripes

Royal Decree

Sizzle Reel

Super Unknown

Woodland Warfare

Copper Constellation

Inverse Polarity

Flux Capacity

Hieroglyph Heroics

Porcelain Powered

Ornamental Orbit

Most of these Rare skins can be unlocked by spending 60 Crafting Metals. However, some skins such as Inverse Polarity, and Porcelain Powered are not unlockable anymore as they were available for a limited time.

Also read: All Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

All Common Horizon skins in Apex Legends

Common Horizon skins (Image via EA)

Here are all Common Horizon skins:

Original (Default)

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

Unlike the Rare skins, all the Common Horizon skins are unlockable. You must spend a total of 30 Crafting Metals to obtain each skin. As these are Common skins, design-wise there are no significant changes in these cosmetics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!