Support players are always looking for the best Conduit skins in Apex Legends. Following her release in Season 19, Ignite, Conduit has been a must-pick Support Legend in Ranked matches. Her kit lets her replenish her and her allies’ shields, which allows both to stay engaged in a fight for a long duration without having to go back and heal.

As a must-pick Legend, a stunning cosmetic item is always a cherry on top while you dominate every Ranked match with Conduit.

With that being said, this article details all Conduit skins in Apex Legends so you can choose whatever suits your preference.

List of all Conduit skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Conduit skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Conduit skins (Image via EA)

Gilded Radiance

Long Gone

No Shade

Royal Obsidian

Player One

Among the five Legendary Conduit skins, only four can be unlocked by spending 1,200 Crafting Metals. The Player One skin is a Store/Bundle exclusive skin; hence, you will have to wait until it appears in the in-game store again.

All Epic Conduit skins in Apex Legends

Epic Conduit skins (Image via EA)

Deamon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Prism Powered

All six Epic skins except the Prism Powered are purchasable with 400 Crafting Metals. You cannot acquire the Prism Powered skin anymore as it was a Battle Pass exclusive for Season 19, Ignite.

All Rare Conduit skins in Apex Legends

Rare Conduit skins (Image via EA)

Alpha Royal

Arachnophobia

Bloodline

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Formal Finery

Labyrinth

Prowess

Racing Stripes

Snakeskin

Super Rad

Unholy Alliance

Volcanic

Wallflower

Wishbone

Currently, there are a total of 15 Rare Conduit skins in this title. Compared to the Epic and Legendary skins, the Rare skins only cost 60 Crafting Metals for each. As of writing this article, there are no event-exclusive Rare Conduit skins available in the game; hence, you can unlock all 15 of these skins.

All Common Conduit skins in Apex Legends

Common Conduit skins (Image via EA)

Original

Amethyst

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

YellowJacket

In Season 21, Upheaval, there are 16 Common Conduit skins available in Apex Legends. Each of these skins can be unlocked with 30 Crafting Metals. While each skin doesn’t have any major design changes, they can be eye-catching to some. Currently, no Common Conduit skins are tied to any events.

