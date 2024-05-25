Players frustrated as Apex Legends matchmaking takes a turn for the worst

Despite the recent rework of Apex Legends matchmaking, players are still frustrated and posting on Reddit stating that “matchmaking is worse than ever”. Apex Legends Ranked has always been a polarizing topic because of its seemingly unfair matchmaking. The developers at Respawn Entertainment have implemented several systems over the years to make matchmaking fair. However, platinum players are reportedly still getting into predator lobbies in Season 21.

Out of frustration, Redditor u/Anonymous1timeonly posted a screenshot on r/apexlegends of a three-stack predator squad in his platinum lobby.

Matchmaking has not improved in Apex Legends

Matchmaking in Apex Legends Ranked aims to provide a fair battleground for all players queueing in the lobby. It does so by judging a player’s skills based on their Ranked Points (RP) and grouping similarly skilled players. While it sounds like a straightforward concept, its execution often falls short of expectations.

Apex Legends allows players within three ranks of each other to team up and queue for a game. This means every enemy team should ideally be within these three rank tiers. However, that isn’t what players are experiencing in the game.

A Redditor u/Dec3ption_ commented that he met a predator team in the late game in his silver lobby:

Several other players voiced similar experiences on the Reddit thread, with many wondering if matchmaking is worse than ever in Apex Legends Season 21. Teaming up with your friends and playing together as a three-stack can improve the experience in Ranked, however, if you have no option but to solo queue, you will want to pick an appropriate character from the best legends to solo queue in Apex Legends Season 21.

The Ranked system seems to work fine with average to below-average players, as there are a lot of players in this category to group together in the same lobby. However, above-average players (who are neither as bad as the low-tier players nor as good as the predators) are having a difficult time. Being queued with predators who have significantly higher kills and K/D is no fun as it lets them easily dominate the matches.

This issue was pointed out by u/SNIPES0009 who blamed Respawn for prioritizing the experience of higher or predator ranked players.

One notable point to be accounted for is that the average skill level of the entire player base has increased significantly over the last couple of years. The skill of an average Platinum player in Season 21 is what an average Diamond or even Master player was at a few seasons ago. This makes Apex Legends increasingly harder for beginners to get into.

