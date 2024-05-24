Respawn Entertainment recently posted a job opening on Linkedin for the role of a "Game Design Director". This implies a new game is possibly going under development. While the exact details of this new project aren’t officially revealed, fans are speculating a forthcoming Titanfall sequel. Titanfall 2 is a beloved FPS multiplayer game that revolutionized movement in first-person shooter games, making way for the massively successful battle royale, Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment's latest job posting and what it means

In their job posting, Respawn Entertainment stated that they are looking for a game design director who has experience in developing multiplayer first-person shooter games. The posting mentions it's for a new incubation team, implying it's for a new game. A multiplayer FPS game set in the Titanfall universe could suggest a possible sequel or update to Apex Legends or Titanfall or a completely new game.

Possible Apex Legends 2 in the making?

Apex Legends saw massive success during its launch, but after five years of release, the game engine has started getting outdated. However, game director Steve Ferreira had earlier asserted in an interview with GameSpot that they do not intend to make a sequel for Apex Legends. Here's what he said:

"But the team is planning to have Apex Legends go on for as long as they can and avoid releasing a sequel live-service game in the same vein as Destiny 2 or Overwatch 2."

Possible Titanfall 3 in the making?

The possibility of a Titanfall sequel has gotten fans hyped up lately. The game is truly loved by those who have played the franchise. However, sources indicate otherwise.

Jeff Grub, a game designer with insider knowledge of Respawn Entertainment, confirmed in a podcast at Game Mess Mornings that the firm is working on a new game. This new untitled game, despite being set in the Titanfall universe, is unlikely to beTitanfall 3.

Electronic Arts recently announced on their website that they laid off 5% of their workforce, which directly or indirectly resulted in the cancellation of the development of an FPS version of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, along with other titles. Here's what EA Entertainment president Laura Miele had to say:

“Knowing this, we have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games."

Because of this and the possibility of another cancellation, the community is understandably skeptical about this news.

