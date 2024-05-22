Apex Legends players reportedly receiving free Apex Coins, devs currently investigating

Apex Legends players are reporting a unique glitch where they receive free Apex Coins in their account. HypermystX, a famous data miner and leaker, took to X to address this issue. Apex Legends is known to always have some bugs and glitches after a big update, which players typically complain about, but for the first time, the players are happy about an in-game glitch.

However, there is some important information regarding this glitch that the community should be aware of, including a warning from the developers at Respawn Entertainment. This article will explore this new glitch in Apex Legends, discussing the developers' message to the community and whether you should spend it in the game.

Apex Legends players reportedly receiving free Apex Coins

This new glitch has players receiving a random amount of Apex Coins in their accounts. With 100 to over 6000 Apex Coins being credited to accounts, this appears to be a major bug that could potentially ruin the value of Apex Coins.

This was first discovered by X user @dzrrmd, who received 6000 Apex Coins out of nowhere. He then proceeded to inform HypermystX about this glitch, who then urged the community not to use these Coins to buy anything. He reasoned that Apex accounts can now have negative balances, which means if you buy Apex Coins the usual way after the bug is fixed, they will be automatically deducted to make up for the glitched Apex Coins that were spent.

Developers' response

The developers at Respawn Entertainment are aware of this severe bug and have confirmed they are investigating this issue with the utmost priority.

Dzrrmd, the X user who initially found the glitch, contacted one of the community managers at Answers HQ, who asserted not to use these coins for any in-game purchase to avoid any potential problem when they fix the glitch.

