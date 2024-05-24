After being released in just Season 21, the number 1 Alter in Apex Legends has already hit 14,000+ kills as of writing. @Bzbblegums is currently sitting at the top spot in the Alter Kills Leaderboard in Apex Tracker. She has shaken up Apex games with the ability to move and loot through walls. Picking Alter as a main was an easy choice for many, but @Bzbblegums decided to play the legend 12 hours a day every day since its release to become the number 1 Alter in Apex Legends.

Bzbblegum recently took to his stream on Twitch to shed some light on himself and quench the community's curiousity. This article discusses everything we've learned about this mysterious new talent Bzbblegum, the number 1 Alter in Apex Legends.

Meet bzbblegum, the number 1 Alter in Apex Legends Season 21

Bzbblegum is a 16-year-old controller player from Germany who has over 5,000 hours in Apex Legends. Since the release of Alter in Apex Legends, he has been grinding the legend relentlessly getting almost 1,000 kills every day. His Twitch streams are a sight to behold as he gets countless 20+ kills a game throughout the day. He hopes to get 40,000 kills by the end of the season. Let's take a look at Bzbblegums’s stats.

Bzbblegum's Stats in Apex Legends

Bzbblegum's Stats in Apex Legends (Image via EA and Bzbblegums/X)

Bzbblegum's primary load out includes Flatline and Mastiff. In his highest kill game in Season 21, he secured a total of 32 kills. However, his personal record of 37 kills in one game remains uncontested. He has a career-wide kill-death ratio of 5.93 and 60,543 career kills as of writing.

Bzbblegum reached the number 1 predator rank in Season 14 and has finished Predator twice ever since. His primary legend was Horizon before Alter, securing over 35,000 kills with her.

Bzbblegum’s Opinion on Alter

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via Electonic Arts)

Bzbblegum considers Alter's abilities to be sitting in the perfect middle ground in the game. Alter's tactical ability Void Passage is what he loves the most as it’s good to catch enemies off-guard by breaching a building or space from behind. He said Alter’s passive ability Gift from the Rift is good but could be improved upon by allowing her to loot two things at once from the death box.

When it comes to Alter’s ultimate ability Void Nexus, Bzbblegum asserted the animation time to activate the portal back to the Nexus could be reduced in the coming updates. However, as knocked teammates can use the translocator too, it makes Alter an excellent pick for Ranked.

When inquired about which map Alter is the most viable in, he suggested World's Edge as there are many buildings to allow for outplays with her kit.

Bzbblegum’s plans and views on competitive Apex

Bzbblegum made it clear that he isn't interested in playing in the competitive scene of Apex Legends. He reasons that not many tournaments for the game could provide a sustainable living unless you're signed to a major organization. The main ALGS tournament is hard to qualify for, and you only get paid decently when you reach the Top 10. So, he doesn't follow ALGS or support any specific pro teams.

However, his attention and time are mainly focused on streaming and making content which he absolutely loves doing. He intends to grow his Twitch and YouTube channel while growing as a player.

