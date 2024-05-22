Who is the best solo queue legend in Apex Legends season 21?

The new perk system has buffed many skirmisher legends putting them in the hotspot competing for the best solo queue legend in Apex Legends Season 21. From Octane to Mirage almost all skirmisher legends can be used to solo queue due to their mobility and versatility allowing for outplays. However, objectively, one legend stands out for being borderline overpowered due to its 1v1 potential and instant mobility.

This article will state and discuss who is the best solo queue legend in Apex Legend Season 21.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best solo queue legend in Apex Legends Season 21

Revenant is the best solo queue legend in Apex Legends Season 21 as his kit gives you a significant advantage in fights. From having an extra shield to always having the option to fall back upon unfavorable circumstances, he's extremely versatile on the battlefield.

Revenant's abilities in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Here's how Revenant's abilities make him the best solo que legend in Apex Legends Season 21.

Also read: 5 best Legends for Apex Legends solos

Passive: Assassin's Instinct

Revenant’s passive is a 3 in 1 ability which not only highlights nearby enemies that are low in health but also lets you crouch and walk faster. You also get improved wall climbing, letting you climb much higher than other legends.

All his passive abilities combined let you catch your enemy off-guard giving you the edge in fights. This is notably useful being a solo player as you're already at a disadvantage going against a three-stack squad.

Tactical: Shadow Pounce

Revenant's tactical ability lets you unleash a powerful pounce forward. Holding the tactical button for up to three seconds lets you jump further distances ranging from 20 meters to 50 meters.

Shadow Pounce is the perfect ability to escape a fight after taking damage. This is vital when playing solo as it gives you a precious few seconds to reset before going back into the fight. This instant mobility makes Revenant the best solo queue legend in Apex Legends Season 21.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass: Price, all rewards, and is it worth buying?

Ultimate: Forged Shadows

Revenant's ultimate ability upon activation forges an extra layer of shield around him that blocks damage and regenerates. This shield and the tactical ability get refreshed on knockdowns when the ultimate is active.

This ability is what makes Revenant extremely powerful on the battlefield. A player's shield level is crucial to determine whose favor the fight is gonna go. Having this extra shield from Revenant's ultimate ability is a game changer as it can quickly turn the fight in your favor.

This is why Revenant is the best solo queue legend in Apex Legends Season 21. For more Apex Legends news and guides, check out our other articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback