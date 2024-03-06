The best Skirmisher class characters add depth to the team they are placed on, particularly in Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20. While most Legends in this class stay on top due to the introduction of the perk system, some fall behind.

Storm Point is the fourth map released in Apex Legends during Season 11 along with Incisive Instigator, Ash. This map also got a revamp in Season 19 of Apex Legends.

This article places every character in the best Skirmisher class Legend tier list based on their performance in Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best Skirmisher class tier list for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

The section below lists all the best Skirmisher class Legends in a tier list for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20:

S tier

1) Valkyrie

On top of our best Skirmisher list for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 is Valkyrie. When deployed on this map, she can easily get to several out-of-reach areas and gain a significant advantage over the opponents, getting an easy squad wipe.

Valkyrie can also use her ultimate to move through the map easily, and with the Level 2 perk, Extra Thrusters, she can gain more altitude with her Skyward Dive.

2) Revenant

For Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20, Revenant is an excellent Skirmisher to pick. Thanks to his Passive ability, he can climb to various out-of-reach places, which can also help him get away from perilous scenarios.

When in combat, Revenant can use his Shadow Pounce to narrow the gap with his opponent and defeat them. When in a difficult situation, he can activate his Ultimate to acquire an additional 75 health and survive longer.

3) Horizon

Horizon is one of the best Skirmishers that players can easily master. In Storm Point, when fighting near several constructed spaces, Horizon can easily gain an advantage by getting on top of the buildings or getting herself out of a tricky situation with her Tactical ability.

Furthermore, Horizon can use her Ultimate, Black Hole, to draw adversaries in and throw several grenades and arc stars, leading to a squad wipe.

A tier

1) Wraith

Wraith is placed on top of the A tier of this best Skirmisher class tier list. She debuted along with the game, but she is still one of the strongest and most played characters. In Storm Point, she can utilize her Dimensional Portal to allow her teammates to move around the map safely.

When engaged in a fight, Wraith can easily corner enemies, and if they push aggressively, she can use her Tactical to escape danger.

2) Octane

Debuted in the first Season of Apex Legends, Octane used to be one of the strongest Legends in the title. Due to several nerfs, he has fallen out of the ever-shifting meta. He can easily move across Storm Point by continuously using his Tactical. It also allows him to gain a speed boost while strafing in a fight, making him a harder target to hit.

B tier

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is at the bottom of this tier list of best Skirmishers. He can move swiftly across Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 with his Tactical and go out-of-reach places quickly. In a fight, he can get close to the opponents by using his Tactical after successfully securing a knockdown.

Pathfinder can also help his allies traverse the map easily and swiftly with his Ultimate, Zipline Gun. He can also use it to get to various places to gain an advantage over adversaries.

