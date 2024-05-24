All Octane skins in Apex Legends

Octane skins in Apex Legends are arguably the most sought-after skins in the game. He is a popular Legend, often picked by veterans and beginners alike. This keeps him at the top of the character-pick-rate list. Octane's mobility-related capabilities offer speed no other unit can match. Since this is one cool character, the developers have brought some of the best Octane skins in Apex Legends over the years.

The Legend has 98 cosmetics, out of which three are Mythic, one is Iconic, 36 are Legendary, 19 are Epic, 27 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Octane skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Octane skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Octane skins in Apex Legends

Octane Mythic Skins (Image via EA)

Apex Riptide (Tier 1)

Apex Riptide (Tier 2)

Apex Riptide (Tier 3)

Mythic Octane skins in Apex Legends have their own unique Heirloom and Finishers. While players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards, they will be able to access tier-2 and tier-3 skins upon inflicting a certain amount of damage on foes.

Apex Riptide tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

Apex Riptide tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Iconic Octane skins in Apex Legends

Touch Of Style Octane skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Touch of Style

Iconic skins are made in collaboration with third-party organizations. The Touch of Style skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone. It was released on November 7, 2023.

All Legendary Octane skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Octane Skins (Image via EA)

At the time of writing, Octane has 36 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials, while the others are associated with exclusive events or came from the battle pass of a particular season.

El Diablo Speed Demon The Victory Lap Gold Rush Sea Legs Red Shift Extreme Measures Jade Tiger Laughing Fool Dasher Clocktane Surplus Arachnoid Rush XL-R8 Holeshot Hotshot Sonic Boom Fast Fashion El Tigre Oni's Shadow Wild Speed Peak Performance Overdrive Riding Dirty Die Tired Steampunk Speedster Run the Streets Lucky Rabbit Biohazard Cerulean Centurion Fiendish Filigree Hothead Net Runner Heist Fashion Jump Scare Godly Speed Sun Warrior

All Epic Octane skins in Apex Legends

Epic Octane skins (Image via EA)

There are only 19 Epic skins for Octane, out of which six cost only 400 Crafting Materials. These six cosmetics are easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events and might make a return to the store in the future.

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync Neural Net Sea Streak Hot Pursuit Wildfire Burn Out Shuriken Showboat Apex Jump Muerte Rapida Real MVP Verdant Spirit Radioactive Amped Adrenaline Blood Rush Ready Set Ghoul Dark Streak

All Rare Octane skins in Apex Legends

Rare Octane skins (Image via EA)

There are 27 Rare Octane skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other 12 were released during exclusive events and might re-appear in the in-game store later.

Bloodline Circuit Breaker Critical Path Electric Synapse First String Head Trip Ornamental Nature Peel Out Prowess Racing Stripes Running Fatigues Snakeskin Tie Dye Vicious Cycle Volcanic Messenger Whiplash Glacial Pace Exo-Weave White Lightning Hit and Run Wicked Intent Adrenaline Affliction Daruma Darter Abstract Splash Splashdown The Quick And The Quilted

All Common Octane skins in Apex Legends

Common Octane Skins (Image via EA)

16 Common Octane skins are available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

Default Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Vino Yellowjacket

