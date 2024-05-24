All Octane skins in Apex Legends

All Octane skins in Apex Legends
All Octane skins in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Octane skins in Apex Legends are arguably the most sought-after skins in the game. He is a popular Legend, often picked by veterans and beginners alike. This keeps him at the top of the character-pick-rate list. Octane's mobility-related capabilities offer speed no other unit can match. Since this is one cool character, the developers have brought some of the best Octane skins in Apex Legends over the years.

The Legend has 98 cosmetics, out of which three are Mythic, one is Iconic, 36 are Legendary, 19 are Epic, 27 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Octane skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Octane skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Octane skins in Apex Legends

Octane Mythic Skins (Image via EA)
  • Apex Riptide (Tier 1)
  • Apex Riptide (Tier 2)
  • Apex Riptide (Tier 3)

Mythic Octane skins in Apex Legends have their own unique Heirloom and Finishers. While players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards, they will be able to access tier-2 and tier-3 skins upon inflicting a certain amount of damage on foes.

  • Apex Riptide tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
  • Apex Riptide tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Iconic Octane skins in Apex Legends

Touch Of Style Octane skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)
  • Touch of Style

Iconic skins are made in collaboration with third-party organizations. The Touch of Style skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone. It was released on November 7, 2023.

All Legendary Octane skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Octane Skins (Image via EA)

At the time of writing, Octane has 36 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials, while the others are associated with exclusive events or came from the battle pass of a particular season.

  1. El Diablo
  2. Speed Demon
  3. The Victory Lap
  4. Gold Rush
  5. Sea Legs
  6. Red Shift
  7. Extreme Measures
  8. Jade Tiger
  9. Laughing Fool
  10. Dasher
  11. Clocktane
  12. Surplus
  13. Arachnoid Rush
  14. XL-R8
  15. Holeshot Hotshot
  16. Sonic Boom
  17. Fast Fashion
  18. El Tigre
  19. Oni's Shadow
  20. Wild Speed
  21. Peak Performance
  22. Overdrive
  23. Riding Dirty
  24. Die Tired
  25. Steampunk Speedster
  26. Run the Streets
  27. Lucky Rabbit
  28. Biohazard
  29. Cerulean Centurion
  30. Fiendish Filigree
  31. Hothead
  32. Net Runner
  33. Heist Fashion
  34. Jump Scare
  35. Godly Speed
  36. Sun Warrior

All Epic Octane skins in Apex Legends

Epic Octane skins (Image via EA)

There are only 19 Epic skins for Octane, out of which six cost only 400 Crafting Materials. These six cosmetics are easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events and might make a return to the store in the future.

  1. Daemon Hunter
  2. Fiber Optics
  3. Hack the System
  4. Heat Sync
  5. Neural Net
  6. Sea Streak
  7. Hot Pursuit
  8. Wildfire
  9. Burn Out
  10. Shuriken Showboat
  11. Apex Jump
  12. Muerte Rapida
  13. Real MVP
  14. Verdant Spirit
  15. Radioactive
  16. Amped Adrenaline
  17. Blood Rush
  18. Ready Set Ghoul
  19. Dark Streak

All Rare Octane skins in Apex Legends

Rare Octane skins (Image via EA)

There are 27 Rare Octane skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other 12 were released during exclusive events and might re-appear in the in-game store later.

  1. Bloodline
  2. Circuit Breaker
  3. Critical Path
  4. Electric Synapse
  5. First String
  6. Head Trip
  7. Ornamental Nature
  8. Peel Out
  9. Prowess
  10. Racing Stripes
  11. Running Fatigues
  12. Snakeskin
  13. Tie Dye
  14. Vicious Cycle
  15. Volcanic
  16. Messenger
  17. Whiplash
  18. Glacial Pace
  19. Exo-Weave
  20. White Lightning
  21. Hit and Run
  22. Wicked Intent
  23. Adrenaline Affliction
  24. Daruma Darter
  25. Abstract Splash
  26. Splashdown
  27. The Quick And The Quilted

All Common Octane skins in Apex Legends

Common Octane Skins (Image via EA)

16 Common Octane skins are available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

  1. Default
  2. Arctic
  3. Cardinal
  4. Clearwater
  5. Evergreen
  6. Flamingo
  7. Hydro
  8. Limelight
  9. Mandarin
  10. Midnight
  11. Orchid
  12. Rage
  13. Sahara
  14. Skyward
  15. Vino
  16. Yellowjacket

