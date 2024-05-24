All Octane skins in Apex Legends

Octane skins in Apex Legends are arguably the most sought-after skins in the game. He is a popular Legend, often picked by veterans and beginners alike. This keeps him at the top of the character-pick-rate list. Octane's mobility-related capabilities offer speed no other unit can match. Since this is one cool character, the developers have brought some of the best Octane skins in Apex Legends over the years.
The Legend has 98 cosmetics, out of which three are Mythic, one is Iconic, 36 are Legendary, 19 are Epic, 27 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
This article lists all available Octane skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.
List of Octane skins in Apex Legends
All Mythic Octane skins in Apex Legends
- Apex Riptide (Tier 1)
- Apex Riptide (Tier 2)
- Apex Riptide (Tier 3)
Mythic Octane skins in Apex Legends have their own unique Heirloom and Finishers. While players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards, they will be able to access tier-2 and tier-3 skins upon inflicting a certain amount of damage on foes.
- Apex Riptide tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
- Apex Riptide tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
All Iconic Octane skins in Apex Legends
- Touch of Style
Iconic skins are made in collaboration with third-party organizations. The Touch of Style skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone. It was released on November 7, 2023.
All Legendary Octane skins in Apex Legends
At the time of writing, Octane has 36 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials, while the others are associated with exclusive events or came from the battle pass of a particular season.
- El Diablo
- Speed Demon
- The Victory Lap
- Gold Rush
- Sea Legs
- Red Shift
- Extreme Measures
- Jade Tiger
- Laughing Fool
- Dasher
- Clocktane
- Surplus
- Arachnoid Rush
- XL-R8
- Holeshot Hotshot
- Sonic Boom
- Fast Fashion
- El Tigre
- Oni's Shadow
- Wild Speed
- Peak Performance
- Overdrive
- Riding Dirty
- Die Tired
- Steampunk Speedster
- Run the Streets
- Lucky Rabbit
- Biohazard
- Cerulean Centurion
- Fiendish Filigree
- Hothead
- Net Runner
- Heist Fashion
- Jump Scare
- Godly Speed
- Sun Warrior
All Epic Octane skins in Apex Legends
There are only 19 Epic skins for Octane, out of which six cost only 400 Crafting Materials. These six cosmetics are easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events and might make a return to the store in the future.
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Neural Net
- Sea Streak
- Hot Pursuit
- Wildfire
- Burn Out
- Shuriken Showboat
- Apex Jump
- Muerte Rapida
- Real MVP
- Verdant Spirit
- Radioactive
- Amped Adrenaline
- Blood Rush
- Ready Set Ghoul
- Dark Streak
All Rare Octane skins in Apex Legends
There are 27 Rare Octane skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other 12 were released during exclusive events and might re-appear in the in-game store later.
- Bloodline
- Circuit Breaker
- Critical Path
- Electric Synapse
- First String
- Head Trip
- Ornamental Nature
- Peel Out
- Prowess
- Racing Stripes
- Running Fatigues
- Snakeskin
- Tie Dye
- Vicious Cycle
- Volcanic
- Messenger
- Whiplash
- Glacial Pace
- Exo-Weave
- White Lightning
- Hit and Run
- Wicked Intent
- Adrenaline Affliction
- Daruma Darter
- Abstract Splash
- Splashdown
- The Quick And The Quilted
All Common Octane skins in Apex Legends
16 Common Octane skins are available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.
- Default
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
