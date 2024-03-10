5 best Octane skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Having the best Octane skins in Apex Legends is essential for players that main this adrenaline junkie in the game. Five years since his release, Octane has maintained a miraculously high pick rate. He is the most popular Skirmisher Legend among the lot, and naturally, people are hunting for the best skins to pair with this speed demon.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of the five best Octane skins in Apex Legends. Read below for a detailed brief.

Best Octane skins in Apex Legends that you should be using in 2024

Octane best suits players who prefer to hold down the 'w-key'. As his name implies, Octane offers players the opportunity to experience adrenaline-rushing gameplay. His entire kit is based around speed and momentum, and knowing how to make the best use of your abilities will yield you numerous wins in the game.

Naturally, for all those who main this character, having the best Octane skins in Apex Legends is essential. Check this list below for some of the most trending skins ever released for the character:

1) Touch of Style

Touch of Style (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Introduced with the Apex Legends X Post Malone event, the Touch of Style is an iconic-rarity skin for Octane. It was exclusively available during the collaboration event, and there is no official news about its future re-release.

In case you stumble upon it in future store sales, you will find it appearing in a bundle which will cost you 3000 Apex Coins.

2) Sonic Boom

Sonic Boom (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Released with Season 6’s Aftermarket Collection Event in 2020, Sonic Boom is a popular skin pic for veteran Octane mains. This funky cosmetic features a unique neon theme, bringing forth a splash of blue and pink.

The Sonic Boom has returned to the Apex Legends in December 2021, May 2022, and February 2023. Naturally, we expect it to return by mid-summer in 2024. This Legendary cosmetic will likely cost 1800 Apex Coins when it returns to the store.

3) Lucky Rabbit

Lucky Rabbit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Lucky Rabbit was released with the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event in January 2023. It has been hailed as one of the best Octane skins in Apex Legends by most of the community.

While this skin did return to the stores in October 2023, there's no official confirmation from Respawn Entertainment whether it will be relaunched this year. However, if it does pop up in your designated monthly store, you can get it for 1800 Apex Coins.

4) El Diablo

El Diablo (Image via Respawn Entertainment and YouTube.com/@LimitedBacon)

The El Diablo is a base Legendary skin for Octane. It's one of the most popular Legendary skins to be crafted in the game and is naturally hailed as one of the best Octane skins in Apex Legends.

This base-level Legendary skin has been popularized by streamers such as Stormen and Aceu, who are quite big fans. You unlock El Diablo in-game using 1800 Apex Coins or by merely using 1200 Crafting Metals.

5) Clocktane

Clocktane (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Youtube.com/@Castro)

Last but not least, Clocktane makes the chart as one of the best Octane skins in Apex Legends. It is an extremely rare skin that has remained under the radar despite making several appearances in the store.

The Clocktane skin was released in 2020, making it one of the original premium skins released for Octane. To unlock this skin, you will require 1800 Apex Coins. However, the Clocktane skin tends to appear as a bundle, and if you want to get your hands on it, the bundle will cost you around 3000 Apex Coins.

