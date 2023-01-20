Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event - Release date, Hardcore Royale mode, and more

The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to make a grand entrance to Apex Legends as EA and Respawn celebrate the dawn of the New Year. The upcoming celebrations, set to begin very soon, will provide plenty of amazing content for all the players, with free and paid items to take advantage of.

The upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is yet another attempt on the part of the developers to keep things fresh and engaging for the player base. The futuristic battle royale has been a major success with the community, who have loved the gameplay and what Respawn has done. However, events and rewards also ensure that the community always has something to do to diversify their collection.

Since its launch, Apex Legends has grown massively as the battle royale became an instant hit in the community. With new events, rewards, and more, there's always something to do in the game that meets every player's needs.

The Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will feature new game modes and special rewards

Every new event in Apex Legends allows players to get plenty of new items to customize the in-game appearances of their characters and weapons. There is more than one way to get all the items, and the possible sources are set to increase over the next few days when the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event goes live.

Starting Jan 24, put your skills to the ultimate test in the new limited-time mode Hardcore Royale, collect all-new cosmetics, and more.



Celebrate the dawn of a new year in the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event!

EA has announced vital information about what's to come, and it all begins on January 24 when the collection events go live. The collection event will be the main source of rewards and allow Apex Legends players to earn free rewards.

The main focus of players will be on the limited-time Hardcore Royale mode. From the onset, the mode will seem similar to the standard battle royale mode, but there are some fine changes. According to EA, the Hardcore Royale mode will be much harder, and specific benefits players get during the standard modes will be absent.

Limited HUD

White Armor Only

No Helmets

Armors won't spawn in Deathboxes (No Armor Swapping)

Ring will always do maximum damage

Only accounts above level 20 will have access to the Hardcore Royale mode, so this will be the perfect time for players to grind up their ranks. In addition, the upcoming game mode coming as part of the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will run parallel to the standard game modes, so players will have the freedom to play whatever they want.

Twenty-four time-limited cosmetic items will be added to the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event. Players can get these items differently, but they must be done when the event is live.

Special objectives will also be available during this period, and players can earn up to 1600 points daily. The points earned from these challenges can also be used to complete the battle pass, which will be incredibly helpful to all Apex Legends players.

Special bundles will also be available in the in-game store, and they will refresh throughout the celebrations. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will run till February 7, and Apex Legends players can obtain some terrific items over the next couple of weeks.

