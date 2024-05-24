All Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Many solo queuers are on the lookout for Wraith skins in Apex Legends. Wraith has the smallest hitbox among all the Legends in the game and offers players a second chance at fighting by allowing them to escape and reset. This makes her a popular pick among movement players in Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play shooter.

Wraith has a whopping 104 skins in Apex Legends, out of which three are Mythic, two are Iconic, 40 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 28 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Wraith skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Wraith skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Mythic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Voidshifter (Tier 1)

Apex Voidshifter (Tier 2)

Apex Voidshifter (Tier 3)

Mythic Wraith skins in Apex Legends come with unique Heirloom and Finishers. However, players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards. They can then unlock the Mythic tier skins upon inflicting a certain amount of damage.

Apex Voidshifter Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

Apex Voidshifter Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Iconic Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Iconic skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

Acid Wraith

7th Heaven Skirmisher

Iconic skins are basically made in collaboration with an influencer or another company. Acid Wraith was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone, while 7th Heaven Skirmisher was released during the Final Fantasy Rebirth Event.

All Legendary Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Legendary Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Wraith has 40 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others are associated with exclusive events or come from the Battle Pass of a particular season.

The Liberator Vengeance Seeker Quarantine 722 Void Specialist Quantum Collision Airship Assassin Flashpoint Night Terror Protector of the Void Voidwalker Mistress of Evil Final Sunset Perfect Soldier Voices from the Past Depths of the Void Marble Goddess Void Prowler Emerald Enchantress High Class Risen Queen Phasewalker Hellcat Queen’s Guard Demon’s Whisper Neon Spectre Ringside Wave Shift Eternal Life Demon Within Rift Stalker Veteran Voyager Cosmic Phaser Ancient of the Void Phantom Phaser Dark Apparition Punk Phaser Void’s Vassal Voided Warranty Underworld Guardian Festive Presence

All Epic Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Epic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are only 15 Epic rarity skins for Wraith, out of which six cost only 400 Crafting Materials. These skins are easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events or Twitch drops and might make a return to the store sometime in the future.

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync Neural Net Cold Sweats Wreath Overclocked Wraith’s Wrath Vision Walker Sun Bleached Fleur de Lethal Stay Frosty Unseen Void Cowl and Copper

All Rare Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Rare skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 28 Rare Wraith skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some are exclusive event-based skins, while others come from Twitch drops. These skins might re-appear in the in-game store in the future.

Arachnophobia Backdraft Bloodline Checkered Past Desert Scorpion Disruptor Head Trip High Frequency Perfect Storm Royal Decree Scales of Justice Self Organized Tropic Streak Warlord Woodland Warfare Founder Survivor Bloodshot Forgotten in the Void Silver Specter Royal Guard Queen of Hearts Chilled Out Woad Warrior Energy Transfer Galactic Navigator Fiery Fractals Void Persona

All Common Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Common skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Wraith skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials. Unlike other rarities, all 16 can be crafted with materials. This means there are no event-exclusive Common skins in the game.

Default Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Vino Yellowjacket

