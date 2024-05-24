All Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Many solo queuers are on the lookout for Wraith skins in Apex Legends. Wraith has the smallest hitbox among all the Legends in the game and offers players a second chance at fighting by allowing them to escape and reset. This makes her a popular pick among movement players in Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play shooter.
Wraith has a whopping 104 skins in Apex Legends, out of which three are Mythic, two are Iconic, 40 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 28 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
This article lists all available Wraith skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.
List of Wraith skins in Apex Legends
All Mythic Wraith skins in Apex Legends
- Apex Voidshifter (Tier 1)
- Apex Voidshifter (Tier 2)
- Apex Voidshifter (Tier 3)
Mythic Wraith skins in Apex Legends come with unique Heirloom and Finishers. However, players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards. They can then unlock the Mythic tier skins upon inflicting a certain amount of damage.
- Apex Voidshifter Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
- Apex Voidshifter Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
All Iconic Wraith skins in Apex Legends
- Acid Wraith
- 7th Heaven Skirmisher
Iconic skins are basically made in collaboration with an influencer or another company. Acid Wraith was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone, while 7th Heaven Skirmisher was released during the Final Fantasy Rebirth Event.
All Legendary Wraith skins in Apex Legends
At the time of writing, Wraith has 40 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others are associated with exclusive events or come from the Battle Pass of a particular season.
- The Liberator
- Vengeance Seeker
- Quarantine 722
- Void Specialist
- Quantum Collision
- Airship Assassin
- Flashpoint
- Night Terror
- Protector of the Void
- Voidwalker
- Mistress of Evil
- Final Sunset
- Perfect Soldier
- Voices from the Past
- Depths of the Void
- Marble Goddess
- Void Prowler
- Emerald Enchantress
- High Class
- Risen Queen
- Phasewalker
- Hellcat
- Queen’s Guard
- Demon’s Whisper
- Neon Spectre
- Ringside
- Wave Shift
- Eternal Life
- Demon Within
- Rift Stalker
- Veteran Voyager
- Cosmic Phaser
- Ancient of the Void
- Phantom Phaser
- Dark Apparition
- Punk Phaser
- Void’s Vassal
- Voided Warranty
- Underworld Guardian
- Festive Presence
You might be interested in: 5 best Wraith skins in Apex Legends 2024
All Epic Wraith skins in Apex Legends
There are only 15 Epic rarity skins for Wraith, out of which six cost only 400 Crafting Materials. These skins are easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events or Twitch drops and might make a return to the store sometime in the future.
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Neural Net
- Cold Sweats
- Wreath
- Overclocked
- Wraith’s Wrath
- Vision Walker
- Sun Bleached
- Fleur de Lethal
- Stay Frosty
- Unseen Void
- Cowl and Copper
All Rare Wraith skins in Apex Legends
There are 28 Rare Wraith skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some are exclusive event-based skins, while others come from Twitch drops. These skins might re-appear in the in-game store in the future.
- Arachnophobia
- Backdraft
- Bloodline
- Checkered Past
- Desert Scorpion
- Disruptor
- Head Trip
- High Frequency
- Perfect Storm
- Royal Decree
- Scales of Justice
- Self Organized
- Tropic Streak
- Warlord
- Woodland Warfare
- Founder
- Survivor
- Bloodshot
- Forgotten in the Void
- Silver Specter
- Royal Guard
- Queen of Hearts
- Chilled Out
- Woad Warrior
- Energy Transfer
- Galactic Navigator
- Fiery Fractals
- Void Persona
Also read: The rarest Wraith skins in Apex Legends
All Common Wraith skins in Apex Legends
There are 16 Common Wraith skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials. Unlike other rarities, all 16 can be crafted with materials. This means there are no event-exclusive Common skins in the game.
- Default
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
If you’re interested in skins from other legends in Apex Legends, check out the articles below:
- All Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
- All Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Wattson skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Fuse skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Loba skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Conduit skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Caustic skins in Apex Legends
- 5 best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!