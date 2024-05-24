All Wraith skins in Apex Legends

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 24, 2024 14:30 GMT
All Wraith skins in Apex Legends
Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Many solo queuers are on the lookout for Wraith skins in Apex Legends. Wraith has the smallest hitbox among all the Legends in the game and offers players a second chance at fighting by allowing them to escape and reset. This makes her a popular pick among movement players in Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play shooter.

Wraith has a whopping 104 skins in Apex Legends, out of which three are Mythic, two are Iconic, 40 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 28 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Wraith skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Wraith skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Mythic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Wraith Mythic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
  • Apex Voidshifter (Tier 1)
  • Apex Voidshifter (Tier 2)
  • Apex Voidshifter (Tier 3)

Mythic Wraith skins in Apex Legends come with unique Heirloom and Finishers. However, players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards. They can then unlock the Mythic tier skins upon inflicting a certain amount of damage.

  • Apex Voidshifter Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
  • Apex Voidshifter Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Wraith (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Iconic Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Iconic skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Wraith Iconic skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
  • Acid Wraith
  • 7th Heaven Skirmisher

Iconic skins are basically made in collaboration with an influencer or another company. Acid Wraith was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone, while 7th Heaven Skirmisher was released during the Final Fantasy Rebirth Event.

All Legendary Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Legendary Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Wraith Legendary Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Wraith has 40 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others are associated with exclusive events or come from the Battle Pass of a particular season.

  1. The Liberator
  2. Vengeance Seeker
  3. Quarantine 722
  4. Void Specialist
  5. Quantum Collision
  6. Airship Assassin
  7. Flashpoint
  8. Night Terror
  9. Protector of the Void
  10. Voidwalker
  11. Mistress of Evil
  12. Final Sunset
  13. Perfect Soldier
  14. Voices from the Past
  15. Depths of the Void
  16. Marble Goddess
  17. Void Prowler
  18. Emerald Enchantress
  19. High Class
  20. Risen Queen
  21. Phasewalker
  22. Hellcat
  23. Queen’s Guard
  24. Demon’s Whisper
  25. Neon Spectre
  26. Ringside
  27. Wave Shift
  28. Eternal Life
  29. Demon Within
  30. Rift Stalker
  31. Veteran Voyager
  32. Cosmic Phaser
  33. Ancient of the Void
  34. Phantom Phaser
  35. Dark Apparition
  36. Punk Phaser
  37. Void’s Vassal
  38. Voided Warranty
  39. Underworld Guardian
  40. Festive Presence

You might be interested in: 5 best Wraith skins in Apex Legends 2024

All Epic Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Epic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Wraith Epic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are only 15 Epic rarity skins for Wraith, out of which six cost only 400 Crafting Materials. These skins are easier to obtain. However, the rest were available in exclusive events or Twitch drops and might make a return to the store sometime in the future.

  1. Daemon Hunter
  2. Fiber Optics
  3. Hack the System
  4. Heat Sync
  5. Neural Net
  6. Cold Sweats
  7. Wreath
  8. Overclocked
  9. Wraith’s Wrath
  10. Vision Walker
  11. Sun Bleached
  12. Fleur de Lethal
  13. Stay Frosty
  14. Unseen Void
  15. Cowl and Copper

All Rare Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Rare skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Wraith Rare skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 28 Rare Wraith skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some are exclusive event-based skins, while others come from Twitch drops. These skins might re-appear in the in-game store in the future.

  1. Arachnophobia
  2. Backdraft
  3. Bloodline
  4. Checkered Past
  5. Desert Scorpion
  6. Disruptor
  7. Head Trip
  8. High Frequency
  9. Perfect Storm
  10. Royal Decree
  11. Scales of Justice
  12. Self Organized
  13. Tropic Streak
  14. Warlord
  15. Woodland Warfare
  16. Founder
  17. Survivor
  18. Bloodshot
  19. Forgotten in the Void
  20. Silver Specter
  21. Royal Guard
  22. Queen of Hearts
  23. Chilled Out
  24. Woad Warrior
  25. Energy Transfer
  26. Galactic Navigator
  27. Fiery Fractals
  28. Void Persona

Also read: The rarest Wraith skins in Apex Legends

All Common Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith Common skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Wraith Common skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Wraith skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials. Unlike other rarities, all 16 can be crafted with materials. This means there are no event-exclusive Common skins in the game.

  1. Default
  2. Arctic
  3. Cardinal
  4. Clearwater
  5. Evergreen
  6. Flamingo
  7. Hydro
  8. Limelight
  9. Mandarin
  10. Midnight
  11. Orchid
  12. Rage
  13. Sahara
  14. Skyward
  15. Vino
  16. Yellowjacket

If you’re interested in skins from other legends in Apex Legends, check out the articles below:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी