5 best Wraith skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Having the best Wraith skins in Apex Legends is imperative for players who main the character. Part of the Skirmisher class, the entire roster is full of Legends, who are amongst the most popular picks in the game. Released during the game's early access, Wraith saw a major rise in her pick rate due to her unparalleled ability to be mobile and her small-frame hitbox.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of some of the best Wraith skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

Best Wraith skins in Apex Legends that you should be using in 2024

Wraith is the perfect pick for players who seek to be aggressive while being pesky at the same time. The optimal way to play Wraith has always been as a forward scout. Stay ahead of your team, recon for them, and consistently hinder enemy progress by poking at them. When threatened by enemy aggression, you can always use your abilities to reposition back with your team.

Here is a list of the five best Wraith skins in Apex Legends that you can get your hands on in 2024

1) Ancient of the Void

Ancient of the Void (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Regarded as one of the best Wraith skins in Apex Legends, Ancient of the Void was released with the Imperial Guard Collection Event in March 2023. It is a Legendary Rarity skin that appears occasionally in the in-game monthly or weekly store.

Ancient of the Void features a Japanese Samurai aesthetic, a popular theme amongst the current player base.

While this skin could be purchased using 1200 Crafting Metals during the Imperial Guard Collection Event, the next time it appears in the store, it will be exclusively available for 1800 Apex Coins.

2) Marble Goddess

Marble Goddess (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Reddit.com/u/BR4INWASH3R)

Released in Season 5, the Marble Goddess is one of the most popular skins in the game. Featured in ALGS Competitive play by pros, such as ImperialHal, and immortalized by other streamers, this skin is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after skins in the game.

This skin has returned to the Apex Item Store during the first week of September 2021, May 2022, and July 2023. We speculate it will be featured in a Store sale event in the upcoming months.

This Legendary rarity skin will be available for purchase for 1800 Apex Coins.

3) Void Prowler

Void Prowler (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Released with the Aftermarket Collection Event in Season 6, the Void Prowler is considered amongst the best Wraith skins in Apex Legends. It features a unique aesthetic and has been popularized by streamers such as Aceu.

The popularity of the Void Prowler also led to Respawn releasing a brand-new recolor for it during the Anniversary Collection Event in 2021.

The Void Prowler makes a yearly appearance in the in-game store and can be purchased for 1800 Apex Coins.

4) Rift Stalker

Rift Stalker (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Rift Stalker was released as an exclusive bundle skin for Wraith in May 2022. Since its release, it has been back in the in-game only once, in December 2022. Being one of the rarest skins in the game, it is quite sought after by Wraith mains.

We expect this bundle to return to the store in 2024; however, there is no guarantee that this will be sold as a standalone skin. The bundle sold like hotcakes, and we expect Respawn will release it as a bundle this time around as well.

The Rift Stalker bundle will cost between 2400-3600 Apex Coins, depending on the bundle contents.

5) Airship Assassin

Airship Assassin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Airship Assassin is regarded as one of the best Wraith skins in Apex Legends. It is a recolor of a base Legendary skin, the Void Specialist. The Airship Assassin recolor is also a very rare collectible skin.

It can be purchased using 6400 Legend Tokens. However, when the recolor does appear in the in-game store, you must have the Void Specialist in your possession to unlock the former.

