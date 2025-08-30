All Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:59 GMT
All Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings
All Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

As football fans eagerly await the release of EA FC 26, one of the most talked-about aspects has been the player ratings. Among the most anticipated ratings are those of Inter Milan, known in the game as Lombardia FC. These recent leaked ratings have already stirred conversations among fans, with debates on whether certain stars deserved higher upgrades or not.

Ad

Inter Milan had a strong 2024/25 campaign, and their squad depth is reflected in these latest ratings. From Lautaro Martínez leading the attack to Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu dominating the midfield, and Alessandro Bastoni marshalling the defense, this team looks formidable on paper. Below is the complete leaked player rating list for the Nerazzurri in EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete list of leaked Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s the full breakdown of all Inter Milan players and their attributes in EA FC 26:

Name

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Yann Sommer

87

GK

83

82

85

89

50

87

Josep Martínez

75

GK

75

71

67

74

26

76

Raffaele Di Gennaro

68

GK

71

67

62

69

43

65

Alessandro Bastoni

87

CB

74

46

75

76

88

82

Federico Dimarco

85

LB

LM

80

78

84

82

79

77

Benjamin Pavard

84

CB

75

67

76

75

86

79

Francesco Acerbi

84

CB

57

50

65

65

87

81

Stefan de Vrij

84

CB

62

41

68

69

86

74

Denzel Dumfries

83

RB

RM

84

70

75

78

79

84

Carlos Augusto

81

LB

CB, LM

78

72

77

79

79

76

Matteo Darmian

81

RB

CB, RM

71

62

74

76

81

71

Tomás Palacios

66

CB

53

38

40

43

68

68

Nicolò Barella

87

CM

80

78

84

86

81

76

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

86

CDM

CM

71

81

87

82

81

73

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

83

CM

77

78

82

83

72

75

Davide Frattesi

81

CM

82

77

78

82

73

72

Piotr Zieliński

81

CM

76

76

80

83

70

59

Andy Diouf

75

CM

CDM

77

68

71

78

67

76

Luka Sučić

74

CM

CDM

69

68

72

77

61

74

Lautaro Martínez

88

ST

81

88

75

84

51

83

Marcus Thuram

84

ST

86

83

76

82

50

80

Luis Henrique

78

RM

LM, RW

90

73

71

77

54

77

Mehdi Taremi

78

ST

74

78

74

78

38

68

Ange Bonny

76

ST

87

75

67

76

32

71

Sebastiano Esposito

75

ST

CAM

75

76

74

77

35

62

Joaquín Correa

74

ST

61

73

74

80

40

61

Eddie Salcedo

68

ST

CAM

78

66

60

75

39

55

Ad

The player who stood out from the above leaked ratings is Lautaro Martínez (88), cementing his place among the top strikers in EA FC 26. Alongside him, Nicolò Barella (87) and Alessandro Bastoni (87)showcase the strength Inter Milan has in midfield and defense, making them one of the most balanced squads in the game.

Also Read: All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The defensive depth is particularly impressive, with high-rated options like Bastoni, Pavard, de Vrij, and Acerbi, while Federico Dimarco (85) emerges as one of the top-rated left-backs in Serie A. The midfield trio of Çalhanoğlu, Barella, and Frattesi provides creativity and control, reflecting their real-world influence on the pitch.

Ad

Overall, the leaked ratings suggest that Lombardia FC will be one of the most enjoyable teams to play with in EA FC 26. Their mix of experience, young talent, and well-rounded stats gives players plenty of tactical flexibility, making them a serious contender for fans who love squad building around both skill and strategy.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications