All Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

As football fans eagerly await the release of EA FC 26, one of the most talked-about aspects has been the player ratings. Among the most anticipated ratings are those of Inter Milan, known in the game as Lombardia FC. These recent leaked ratings have already stirred conversations among fans, with debates on whether certain stars deserved higher upgrades or not.
Inter Milan had a strong 2024/25 campaign, and their squad depth is reflected in these latest ratings. From Lautaro Martínez leading the attack to Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu dominating the midfield, and Alessandro Bastoni marshalling the defense, this team looks formidable on paper. Below is the complete leaked player rating list for the Nerazzurri in EA FC 26.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Complete list of leaked Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings
Here’s the full breakdown of all Inter Milan players and their attributes in EA FC 26:
The player who stood out from the above leaked ratings is Lautaro Martínez (88), cementing his place among the top strikers in EA FC 26. Alongside him, Nicolò Barella (87) and Alessandro Bastoni (87)showcase the strength Inter Milan has in midfield and defense, making them one of the most balanced squads in the game.
Also Read: All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
The defensive depth is particularly impressive, with high-rated options like Bastoni, Pavard, de Vrij, and Acerbi, while Federico Dimarco (85) emerges as one of the top-rated left-backs in Serie A. The midfield trio of Çalhanoğlu, Barella, and Frattesi provides creativity and control, reflecting their real-world influence on the pitch.
Overall, the leaked ratings suggest that Lombardia FC will be one of the most enjoyable teams to play with in EA FC 26. Their mix of experience, young talent, and well-rounded stats gives players plenty of tactical flexibility, making them a serious contender for fans who love squad building around both skill and strategy.
Read more EA FC 26-related articles:
- All Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Barcelona EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.