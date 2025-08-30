All Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

As football fans eagerly await the release of EA FC 26, one of the most talked-about aspects has been the player ratings. Among the most anticipated ratings are those of Inter Milan, known in the game as Lombardia FC. These recent leaked ratings have already stirred conversations among fans, with debates on whether certain stars deserved higher upgrades or not.

Inter Milan had a strong 2024/25 campaign, and their squad depth is reflected in these latest ratings. From Lautaro Martínez leading the attack to Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu dominating the midfield, and Alessandro Bastoni marshalling the defense, this team looks formidable on paper. Below is the complete leaked player rating list for the Nerazzurri in EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of leaked Inter Milan (Lombardia FC) EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s the full breakdown of all Inter Milan players and their attributes in EA FC 26:

Name Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Yann Sommer 87 GK – 83 82 85 89 50 87 Josep Martínez 75 GK – 75 71 67 74 26 76 Raffaele Di Gennaro 68 GK – 71 67 62 69 43 65 Alessandro Bastoni 87 CB – 74 46 75 76 88 82 Federico Dimarco 85 LB LM 80 78 84 82 79 77 Benjamin Pavard 84 CB – 75 67 76 75 86 79 Francesco Acerbi 84 CB – 57 50 65 65 87 81 Stefan de Vrij 84 CB – 62 41 68 69 86 74 Denzel Dumfries 83 RB RM 84 70 75 78 79 84 Carlos Augusto 81 LB CB, LM 78 72 77 79 79 76 Matteo Darmian 81 RB CB, RM 71 62 74 76 81 71 Tomás Palacios 66 CB – 53 38 40 43 68 68 Nicolò Barella 87 CM – 80 78 84 86 81 76 Hakan Çalhanoğlu 86 CDM CM 71 81 87 82 81 73 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83 CM – 77 78 82 83 72 75 Davide Frattesi 81 CM – 82 77 78 82 73 72 Piotr Zieliński 81 CM – 76 76 80 83 70 59 Andy Diouf 75 CM CDM 77 68 71 78 67 76 Luka Sučić 74 CM CDM 69 68 72 77 61 74 Lautaro Martínez 88 ST – 81 88 75 84 51 83 Marcus Thuram 84 ST – 86 83 76 82 50 80 Luis Henrique 78 RM LM, RW 90 73 71 77 54 77 Mehdi Taremi 78 ST – 74 78 74 78 38 68 Ange Bonny 76 ST – 87 75 67 76 32 71 Sebastiano Esposito 75 ST CAM 75 76 74 77 35 62 Joaquín Correa 74 ST – 61 73 74 80 40 61 Eddie Salcedo 68 ST CAM 78 66 60 75 39 55

The player who stood out from the above leaked ratings is Lautaro Martínez (88), cementing his place among the top strikers in EA FC 26. Alongside him, Nicolò Barella (87) and Alessandro Bastoni (87)showcase the strength Inter Milan has in midfield and defense, making them one of the most balanced squads in the game.

The defensive depth is particularly impressive, with high-rated options like Bastoni, Pavard, de Vrij, and Acerbi, while Federico Dimarco (85) emerges as one of the top-rated left-backs in Serie A. The midfield trio of Çalhanoğlu, Barella, and Frattesi provides creativity and control, reflecting their real-world influence on the pitch.

Overall, the leaked ratings suggest that Lombardia FC will be one of the most enjoyable teams to play with in EA FC 26. Their mix of experience, young talent, and well-rounded stats gives players plenty of tactical flexibility, making them a serious contender for fans who love squad building around both skill and strategy.

