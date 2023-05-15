All Jedha Scroll locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Jedha Scrolls are Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles that can be used to purchase weapons parts and other equipment from Sister Taske's shop. They are scattered across different planets in the galaxy and serve as valuable relics to be found and collected by players. The shop mainly comprises weapon parts and other cosmetics, all of which can be obtained by interacting with her and providing her with the Jedha Scrolls.

This article will list all the Jedha Scroll locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Every Jedha Scroll location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

50 Jedha Scrolls are available in the entire galaxy of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. These spots are as follows:

The Archive

The opposite side of the Green Light shield on the second floor of Darth Vader arena. Behind the Green Light shield. On the entrance of the red door on the third floor. The opposite side of the room on the third floor. Right above the floor of the shop.

Desert Ridge

The opposite side of the chest on the walls of the canyon.

Sheltered Hollow

The drone with the scroll will run back and forth near the meditation point.

Halls of Ranvell

Located down the stairs of the meditation point. Found in the highest room, which can be reached by climbing through the narrow area.

Divine Oasis

Beside the tent opposite the pool. Get on the mount, head straight, and jump to the upper area on the right.

Penitent Chambers

Use the grapple from the meditation point and climb up and destroy the droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Upon meeting with Merrin, head straight to find it beside the vase.

Monastery Walls

Found near the edge in the center of the area. Near to the worm, near the flask in ruins. The upper part of the ruins contains another scroll. Take a roundabout and get to the opposite side. Next to the workbench. Get to the bridge and continuously hop from pillar to pillar to reach the scroll on the right. From the meditation point, take a right to find an open area between the walls.

Arid Flats

Climb up the rocks from the meditation point to find the droid. Enter the nearest cave in the desert and explore. Found in the upper platform of the lakeside. Go to the back of the fishing spot to lift a bunch of rocks. Droid contains the scroll in the center of the map. Take the boost and go to the middle broken bridge. Drop from the last pillar of the Wayfinder's Tomb. The ledge will contain the scroll. Get to the opposite side and climb to find a droid running around. It will be located in the second highest location above the monuments.

Path of Persistence

Grapple up just below the top level near the cave entrance. Take down the nearby stormtrooper enjoying the view and collect it from beside him.

Path of Conviction

Go to the edge of the map to find a vase containing the scroll.

Wayfinder's Tomb

At the bottom of the tomb, take down the droid.

Narkis Highlands

Go to the grapple point and head to the other side. Wallrun through and take the boost towards the opposite wall. Follow through another wall, run to the distinguishable surface, and land on the ledge.

Trailhead Pantheon

Head to the oval building, which can be found as the blue door on the map. After solving the area puzzle, climb up to the open surface above and head to the end of the hall. Visit the Crypt Of Uhrma meditation point and head to the area of the statues. Many vases will be scattered around the area, with one vase containing the scroll.

Whistling Drop

Reach the end of the map and climb to the top. Proceed to the stormtrooper arena.

Blustery Mesa

Go to the end of Windy Cavern and take down the droid on the other side. Head to the Crypt of Uhrma meditation point and elevate to the beginning of the area. Go to the edge to find the scroll. From there, drop to the ledge and grapple. Upon reaching, turn around and continue climbing up to get the scroll at the end in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Crypt of Urhma

After reaching the cave, head straight until the end of the path. The scroll will be present in one of the holes.

Timeworn Bridge

Head towards the metal surface outside and drop down to the lower surface to find the scroll. Go to the triangular area of the map where the flag is hoisted. Proceed through the path and reach the vases hidden behind the rock.

Singing Ruins

Proceed through the narrow passage on the left room and take the dark room with the broken rock on the left side of the hallway.

Sanctuary Temple

From the meditation point, head forward and enter the room of the narrow passage to reach a pillar region. The scroll will be near the vase in front of one of the pillars in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Head back to the Sanctuary Temple meditation point and drop down to the lower ledge by balancing through the plank and wall-running, respectively. The scroll will be inside the room before the green barrier.

Sepulcher Pass

From the meditation point, watch right before crossing the green barrier.

Buried Refuge

Head to the narrow passage after crossing the green barrier from the meditation point. The scroll will be available on the ground on the left side. Proceed through the tunnel on the opposite side; the scroll will be in front of the skeleton.

Koboh

Recruit Tulli and Bhima, then proceed to the Holotactics arena. Beat Merrin in the battle to get the final scroll in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

This concludes the location of every Jedha Scroll available in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While the scrolls may not be as important as the Priorite Shards, which can be exchanged for various upgrades, they can be used to personalize and customize the weapons.

Players can exchange them for cosmetic items from Sister Taske's shop and craft different skins. The skins include a variety of Emitters, Switches, Materials, Grips, and Pommels for different sets of lightsabers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

