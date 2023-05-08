How to get Cere Junda lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Lightsabers are an iconic weapon in the Star Wars universe, and they play a crucial role in Star Wars Jedi Survivor as well. The game's parry system adds to the combat mechanics, making lightsabers the most enjoyable weapon to use for most players. The Cere Junda lightsaber is one of the game's coolest lightsabers and is considered one of the game's signature weapons.

This article will help you find the location of her lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Guide to locate and pick up Cere Junda lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Malik🎴 @KingKyberrr Cere Junda is fr the greatest Jedi Master we’ve got in canon. Her story is so layered and heartfelt. Cere Junda is fr the greatest Jedi Master we’ve got in canon. Her story is so layered and heartfelt. https://t.co/0EKKiBOPsU

The Cere Junda lightsaber can be obtained after you complete her part of the story mission, and getting this lightsaber is a crucial part of the game's narrative. Cere Junda is one of the most powerful characters in the game who is known for facing Darth Vader and almost defeating him.

If you have completed the missions after Bode's betrayal, but you're still unable to locate it in your inventory, you can easily find it in Veiled Hangar in Mantis (also known as the place of the archives).

You can pick it up from Veiled Hanger by following the steps below:

Visit the Veiled Hangar of Mantis on Planet Jedha.

Head to the left side and climb up the rocky slope.

Look towards the right side to locate a bunch of boxes and an unlockable chest.

Unlock the chest to obtain the Cere Junda lightsaber.

This is how you can get the Cere Junda lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The weapon can then be equipped by visiting the nearest workbench. It is also worth noting that the lightsaber parts and other customizations are scattered around various locations on the map. Once they have been obtained, the lightsaber can be customized according to your preferences.

While the lightsaber does not change the combat gameplay in any way, you should upgrade your characters to get skill points to unlock perks according to your playstyle. This will allow you to comfortably compete during battles and have a greater chance of winning.

Furthermore, the lightsabers are significantly powerful during the later part of the game due to their efficiency in close combat since they can take down tanky enemies with a few slashes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is currently available to download and play on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes