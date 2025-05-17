All Kindred Training answers in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Starting your Alta Interglobal journey in Revenge of the Savage Planet comes with some “corporate training.” One of the first tasks in your Habitat is the "Welcome to Your New Home" survey. It is a quiz disguised as onboarding, but just another way for the mega corporation to remind you who's boss. Nail the right answers, and you’ll earn a quick 80,000 Alta Bucks.

This guide will walk you through how to pass the “Welcome to Your New Home” quiz in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Where to start the quiz

Complete the “Welcome to Your New Home” survey in Revenge of the Savage Planet to earn 80,000 Alta Bucks (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

After activating your Habitat, interact with the computer on the left side of the room. This will launch the Kindred Trainings module and present the Welcome to Your New Home quiz. The questions test your "ethical loyalty" to Alta Interglobal.

Question 1

The first question is - "You arrive to find a race of inferior beings, rich in culture but poor in weaponry. Do you…" The question actually tries to ask you what you would do now that you've arrived on what you thought was an uninhabited planet.

Choose option D and notify Alta, and wait for reassignment. Alta doesn't want diplomacy — they want profits. Reporting the planet helps them reassign you and strip the place for resources later.

Question 2

The next question is - "After interacting with an alien planet and following Alta’s corporate guidelines to relocate to a new planet, you are contacted by someone purporting to be a part of Alta’s security team. They offer you a small reward for your silence on the stipulation that you sign a non-disclosure agreement banning you from ever mentioning your discovery. Do you…"

Choose option C, which includes both A and B. This means you report the encounter and record the shady offer using the AltaEye system. Alta doesn’t tolerate unauthorized deals, and you'll be expected to stay loyal by logging everything.

Question 3

The final question is - "The rumor mill is buzzing. In the lunchroom, word is that Alta has found a new and high potential planet deep in the Atredes system. Resources are already being assigned, and opportunity is high. But there is a muttering that perhaps there was a precursor civilization on the planet before we arrived. Do you…"

Choose option C — say nothing as gossip is frowned upon, and Alta prefers employees who keep their heads down and mouths shut. Strangely, even if you select the correct option, the game might still flag it wrong — just a little corporate gaslighting to keep you in line.

The quiz may seem like a formality, but answering correctly puts you on Alta’s good side and fills your pockets.

