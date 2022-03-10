All Koi locations in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

As of March 2022, there are only two types of Koi fish for Genshin Impact players to catch, and most of their locations are identical. These two types are Rusty and Golden Koi, and Travelers need 20 of each to obtain The Catch polearm. Given that it's a popular F2P polearm, many F2P players need to catch these fish and know where to find them.

Fortunately for them, these fish share four of the five locations. Those locations are:

Guili Plains

Koseki Village

Luhua Pool

Wangshu Inn

Rusty Koi can also be found at Cider Lake, whereas Golden Koi can be caught at the Stormbearer Mountains fishing spot.

Note: These fish require Fake Fly Bait.

Where to find Koi fish locations in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Cider Lake

It's east of Mondstadt (Image via miHoYo)

The Cider Lake fishing spot east of Mondstadt features Rusty Koi but no Golden variant. Travelers can easily find it as it's east of the Mondstadt Fishing Association. There is also a Teleport Waypoint southeast of this location, so players can access this area pretty quickly.

Note: This location shouldn't be confused with the Cider Lake fishing spot that's north of Springvale.

Genshin Impact players will also find other fish here, such as:

Aizen Medaka

Crystalfish (Day only)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day only)

Venomspine Fish (Night only)

Stormbearer Mountains

This location is south of the Anemo Hypostasis (Image via miHoYo)

This location is also near a Teleport Waypoint, so Travelers should be able to find it quite easily. It's worth noting that Golden Koi spawn here, while the Rusty variant does not.

Genshin Impact players will also find other fish here, such as:

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher (Night only)

Crystalfish (Day only)

Medaka

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day only)

Venomspine Fish (Night only)

Guili Plains

This location is on the east side of Guili Plains, near the broken bridge (Image via miHoYo)

Every location from here on will feature both Koi fish. This particular location is east of Guili Plains, down by the broken bridge. There is a Teleport Waypoint east of here, so players can teleport there and run westward.

Genshin Impact players will also find other fish here, such as:

Akai Maou (Day only)

Betta (Night only)

Brown Shirakodai (Day only)

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Koseki Village

This location is east of the Statue of the Seven located on Seirai Island (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can find the Koseki Village fishing spot directly east of the Statue of the Seven on Seirai Island. It's hard to miss, especially given its proximity to the Statue of the Seven and the general openness of this area.

Genshin Impact players will also find other fish here, such as:

Akai Maou (Day only)

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback (Night only)

Purple Shirakodai (Day only)

Luhua Pool

This location is slightly north of the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula Domain (Image via miHoYo)

If players have unlocked the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula Domain, they can teleport there and go slightly north to get to this fishing spot. Otherwise, they can use the eastern Luhua Pool Teleport Waypoint and glide down here.

Genshin Impact players will also find other fish here, such as:

Akai Maou (Day only)

Betta (Night only)

Brown Shirakodai (Day only)

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Wangshu Inn

This location is west of Wangshu Inn (Image via miHoYo)

The final Koi fishing spot location for players to know is the one west of Wangshu Inn. There aren't any particularly close teleports to this location, so Travelers should be prepared for a long-distance glide or sprint to get here.

Genshin Impact players will also find other fish here, such as:

Akai Maou (Day only)

Betta (Night only)

Brown Shirakodai (Day only)

Sweet-Flower Medaka

