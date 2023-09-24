All Lies of P Merchant locations

Lies of P is a souls-like title developed and released by Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio. The game is partially inspired by Carlo Collodi's 1883 Italian tale, The Adventures of Pinocchio. The narrative revolves around Pinocchio, a robotic "puppet." His ability to lie varies from his kin, which comes into play throughout critical plot twists in Krat.

The game provides a variety of weapons, clothing items, and consumables that may be looted or purchased from vendors located in several districts and areas around this dark fantasy realm. These items and consumables will aid you in your exploration of Krat and in battle with terrifying adversaries.

Vendors can be found all across the gloomy realm of Lies of P. Here is a list for each of them, including traditional and black market merchants.

Lies of P black market vendor locations

There are four total black market vendors throughout the game world. Here's where you can locate them and buy rare and interesting merchandise.

1) Cerasani Alley Vendor

One may find the trader near the Stargazer of Cerasani Alley (Image via Neowiz Games)

The first Black Market Vendor in Lies of P may be located in Cerasani Alley, one of the game's early regions. The Vendor is located near the Stargazer, which leads to the Parade Master boss fight.

2) Lorenzini Arcade

The merchant is located beyond this door (Image via Neowiz Games)

Four doorways surround the Stargazer. The merchant is through the door with the Clemence sign above it; nevertheless, as the necessary path during the main quest, this door must be unlocked from the other side.

3) Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Vendor

This black merchant is located just next to the checkpoint (Image via Neowiz Games)

This merchant is located at a place called Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard. He is again fairly near the Stargazer and will be in the room to the left of this checkpoint.

4) Malum District Vendor

The black market vendor or Malum District (Image via Neowiz Games)

This Merchant can be located in the Malum District at the Red Lobster Inn. You can enter the inn and open the door to the next room to discover a Stargazer, where you'll find a ladder leading up to the merchant.

Lies of P's regular merchant placements

Here is the list of the normal merchants in the game and their respective locations

1) Pulcinella

Pulcinella location in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Pulcinella, a creation and the butler of Venigni, is a merchant in Hotel Krat who becomes accessible when you save Venigni in the Factory. You can add to Pulcinella's inventory by searching the world for inventory expansion goods.

2) Polendina

Polendina location in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

You can find Polendina, the Hotel Krat's receptionist, in the reception area. His inventory can also be expanded by discovering specific things scattered around the game's area.

3) Alidoro

Alidoro from Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Alidoro is usually located in the Hotel Krat. However, he may only appear once you complete certain side quests. Alidoro sells you special weapons in exchange for special ergo.

4) Rookie Explorer Hugo

Location of rookie explorer Hugo in the game (Image via Neowiz Games)

Much like Alidoro, rookie explorer Hugo is a special merchant. He provides you with an old cryptic vessel, and in exchange for special ergos, you can buy powerful equipment and amulets. This merchant can be found in the Barren Swamp area, immediately behind the Stargazer, near the entrance to the hermit's cave.