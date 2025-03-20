All Lost Page locations of Kiyomizudera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kiyomizudera Temple is located in the Yamashiro region in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Like in all the other in-game temples, you can find several Lost Pages here and collect them to obtain rewards. The location has three pages and is recommended for players with at least level 17.

This article highlights the exact locations of the Lost Pages of Kiyomizudera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Kiyomizudera Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

While you are recommended to explore the Kiyomizudera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows after a bit of progression in the main story and upon achieving at least level 17, collecting the Lost Pages will grant you one Knowledge Point and 500 XP. As Knowledge Points are essential to unlock new skills for Naoe and Yasuke, completing this side objective is a must to excel in the playthrough.

Here are the specific locations of all three Lost Pages of Kiyomizudera Temple:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page in Kiyomizudera Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first Lost Page can be found in the temple's southeast corner. Travel to the marked location on the image and collect the page from the building's railing.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page in Kiyomizudera Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next Lost Page can be a little tricky to collect. It is located on the northern side of the temple, on top of a tree branch. However, you must first reach the top of the main temple building to get there. From there, jump on top of the nearest tree branch, navigate your way to the page, and collect it.

Reach the building top and jump on the tree branch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

It's recommended that you use Naoe in this situation. Ensure you utilize the Focus Mode to pinpoint the page's location on the tree.

Lost Page #3

Location of the third Lost Page in Kiyomizudera Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The final Lost Page is somewhat easier to locate, as it's situated in the middle of a small pond on Kiyomizudera Temple's south. Head to the marked location on the image and collect the page, which is on top of a stone.

When done, the game will immediately reward you with one Knowledge Point and 500 XP.

