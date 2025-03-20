All Lost Page locations of Shokokuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shokokuji Temple is in the Yamashiro region of Kyoto in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Although the temple is completely abandoned, it has three Lost Pages that you can collect. After getting all of them, you will obtain some XP and one Knowledge Point.

This guide highlights the specific locations for all three Lost Pages of Shokokuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Shokokuji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

While traversing through Kyoto in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will find the abandoned Shokokuji Temple, an area recommended for players with at least level 17. The temple also has a fast travel point called Shokokuji Pagoda that can be unlocked. You can then conveniently go to the location at any point and look for the pages.

Here are the specific locations of all three Lost Pages of Shokokuji Temple:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page in Shokokuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first Lost Page is easy to obtain, as it is located just below the Shokokuji Pagoda fast travel point. Drop down from there to collect the page from the top floor.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page in Shokokuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next Lost Page is located in the eastern part of the Shokokuji Temple. Go to the marked location on the image, use Naoe's grappling hook to reach the roof of the small building, and collect the page.

Lost Page #3

Location of the third Lost Page in Shokokuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The final Lost Page is on top of a small, broken building in the middle area of the temple's location. Use the grappling hook to reach the top and collect the page. The exact location of the item is marked in the image above.

If you're having trouble finding the Lost Pages, make sure to use the Focus Mode, which will pinpoint their exact locations with white dots. Furthermore, using Naoe instead of Yasuke is recommended in this situation since the former is more efficient at climbing buildings.

When you're done collecting all three Lost Pages in Shokokuji Temple, the game will instantly grant you 500 XP and one Knowledge Point. The latter is important since it helps unlock notable skills for both protagonists in AC Shadows.

