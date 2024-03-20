All Monopoly Go Full Bloom event rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go Full Bloom is the latest event in this game and features 50 milestones that you can complete to get various rewards. This event, themed around the spring season, began on March 20 at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on March 23 at the same time. This means players get 72 hours of engaging gameplay. Throughout this event, they can unlock various rewards — including a total of 13,845 free dice rolls, 290 Pickaxe Tokens, and more.
This article highlights all the rewards that the Monopoly Go Full Bloom event offers, along with a few strategies to gather additional bonuses.
Monopoly Go Full Bloom event: Rewards, milestones, and required points
This limited-time Monopoly Go event boasts an impressive structure with 50 tiers of milestones and rewards.
Along with numerous dice rolls and pickaxe tokens, this event also features several timed rewards. This includes High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab. Furthermore, you can get large quantities of cash and several sticker packs through Full Bloom.
Strategies to earn additional rewards in Monopoly Go
Earning points and progressing through milestones requires a strategic approach. Here are some tips and tricks to maximize your points in the Monopoly Go Full Bloom event:
- Focus on Pickups - The primary way to earn points is by landing on tiles marked with Pickup tokens. These are scattered across the board, with clusters often found on one side. Prioritize moving towards areas with more Pickup tokens to maximize your point accumulation.
- Utilize Roll Multipliers - The Roll Multiplier feature can significantly boost your points but consumes good amounts of Dice rolls. Use this strategically, especially when targeting high-density Pickup token areas.
- Strategic dice management - Since Dice rolls are finite, manage them wisely. Avoid unnecessary use of Roll Multipliers and plan your moves to make the most of each Roll.
- Participate early and be consistent - Participating in any event soon after it arrives gives you a head start in it and increases your chances of reaching higher milestones and reaping greater rewards.
The Monopoly Go Full Bloom event features 50 milestones and provides only three days to achieve the associated rewards. Hence, fans are advised to consistently play this event till they achieve all of them to boost their gaming profile.
