All Monopoly Go Full Bloom event rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go Full Bloom is the latest event in this game and features 50 milestones that you can complete to get various rewards. This event, themed around the spring season, began on March 20 at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on March 23 at the same time. This means players get 72 hours of engaging gameplay. Throughout this event, they can unlock various rewards — including a total of 13,845 free dice rolls, 290 Pickaxe Tokens, and more.

This article highlights all the rewards that the Monopoly Go Full Bloom event offers, along with a few strategies to gather additional bonuses.

Monopoly Go Full Bloom event: Rewards, milestones, and required points

This limited-time Monopoly Go event boasts an impressive structure with 50 tiers of milestones and rewards.

Milestones Points Required Rewards 1 3 10 x Free Dice Rolls 2 10 3 x Pickaxe Tokens 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 10 4 x Pickaxe Tokens 5 60 100 x Free Dice Rolls 6 15 5x Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 25 10 Minutes Cash Grab 9 20 6 x Pickaxe Tokens 10 150 225 x Free Dice Rolls 11 25 Sticker Pack 12 30 8 x Pickaxe Tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 10 x Pickaxe Tokens 15 400 500 x Free Dice Rolls 16 45 15 x Pickaxe Tokens 17 50 Sticker Pack 18 55 Cash 19 60 17 x Pickaxe Tokens 20 800 850 x Free Dice Rolls 21 60 Sticker Pack 22 65 20 x Pickaxe Tokens 23 70 70 x Free Dice Rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 26 90 10 Minutes High Roller 27 100 25 x Pickaxe Tokens 28 115 Sticker Pack 29 140 140 x Free Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack 32 250 200 x Free Dice Rolls 33 300 32 x Pickaxe Tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400 x Free Dice Rolls 36 500 5 Minutes Cash Boost 37 550 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 35 x Pickaxe Tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Free Dice Rolls 41 900 15 Minutes High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 x Pickaxe Tokens 44 1,100 600 x Free Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 x Free Dice Rolls 47 1,200 Sticker Pack 48 1,300 65 x Pickaxe Tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 x Free Dice Rolls

Along with numerous dice rolls and pickaxe tokens, this event also features several timed rewards. This includes High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab. Furthermore, you can get large quantities of cash and several sticker packs through Full Bloom.

Strategies to earn additional rewards in Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go board (Image via Scopely)

Earning points and progressing through milestones requires a strategic approach. Here are some tips and tricks to maximize your points in the Monopoly Go Full Bloom event:

Focus on Pickups - The primary way to earn points is by landing on tiles marked with Pickup tokens. These are scattered across the board, with clusters often found on one side. Prioritize moving towards areas with more Pickup tokens to maximize your point accumulation.

- The primary way to earn points is by landing on tiles marked with Pickup tokens. These are scattered across the board, with clusters often found on one side. Prioritize moving towards areas with more Pickup tokens to maximize your point accumulation. Utilize Roll Multipliers - The Roll Multiplier feature can significantly boost your points but consumes good amounts of Dice rolls. Use this strategically, especially when targeting high-density Pickup token areas.

- The Roll Multiplier feature can significantly boost your points but consumes good amounts of Dice rolls. Use this strategically, especially when targeting high-density Pickup token areas. Strategic dice management - Since Dice rolls are finite, manage them wisely. Avoid unnecessary use of Roll Multipliers and plan your moves to make the most of each Roll.

- Since Dice rolls are finite, manage them wisely. Avoid unnecessary use of Roll Multipliers and plan your moves to make the most of each Roll. Participate early and be consistent - Participating in any event soon after it arrives gives you a head start in it and increases your chances of reaching higher milestones and reaping greater rewards.

The Monopoly Go Full Bloom event features 50 milestones and provides only three days to achieve the associated rewards. Hence, fans are advised to consistently play this event till they achieve all of them to boost their gaming profile.

