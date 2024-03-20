All Monopoly Go Full Bloom event rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Mar 20, 2024 19:58 GMT
Every milestones, and rewards in Monopoly Go Full Bloom event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Full Bloom is the latest event in this game and features 50 milestones that you can complete to get various rewards. This event, themed around the spring season, began on March 20 at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on March 23 at the same time. This means players get 72 hours of engaging gameplay. Throughout this event, they can unlock various rewards — including a total of 13,845 free dice rolls, 290 Pickaxe Tokens, and more.

This article highlights all the rewards that the Monopoly Go Full Bloom event offers, along with a few strategies to gather additional bonuses.

Monopoly Go Full Bloom event: Rewards, milestones, and required points

This limited-time Monopoly Go event boasts an impressive structure with 50 tiers of milestones and rewards.

Milestones

Points Required

Rewards

1

3

10 x Free Dice Rolls

2

10

3 x Pickaxe Tokens

3

10

Sticker Pack

4

10

4 x Pickaxe Tokens

5

60

100 x Free Dice Rolls

6

15

5x Pickaxe Tokens

7

20

Cash

8

25

10 Minutes Cash Grab

9

20

6 x Pickaxe Tokens

10

150

225 x Free Dice Rolls

11

25

Sticker Pack

12

30

8 x Pickaxe Tokens

13

40

Cash

14

45

10 x Pickaxe Tokens

15

400

500 x Free Dice Rolls

16

45

15 x Pickaxe Tokens

17

50

Sticker Pack

18

55

Cash

19

60

17 x Pickaxe Tokens

20

800

850 x Free Dice Rolls

21

60

Sticker Pack

22

65

20 x Pickaxe Tokens

23

70

70 x Free Dice Rolls

24

80

Cash

25

1,200

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

26

90

10 Minutes High Roller

27

100

25 x Pickaxe Tokens

28

115

Sticker Pack

29

140

140 x Free Dice Rolls

30

1,000

Cash

31

200

Sticker Pack

32

250

200 x Free Dice Rolls

33

300

32 x Pickaxe Tokens

34

350

Cash

35

1,600

1,400 x Free Dice Rolls

36

500

5 Minutes Cash Boost

37

550

Sticker Pack

38

700

Cash

39

800

35 x Pickaxe Tokens

40

2,500

2,000 Free Dice Rolls

41

900

15 Minutes High Roller

42

950

Cash

43

1,000

45 x Pickaxe Tokens

44

1,100

600 x Free Dice Rolls

45

2,000

Cash

46

1,150

650 x Free Dice Rolls

47

1,200

Sticker Pack

48

1,300

65 x Pickaxe Tokens

49

1,400

Cash

50

6,200

6,000 x Free Dice Rolls

Along with numerous dice rolls and pickaxe tokens, this event also features several timed rewards. This includes High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab. Furthermore, you can get large quantities of cash and several sticker packs through Full Bloom.

Strategies to earn additional rewards in Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go board (Image via Scopely)

Earning points and progressing through milestones requires a strategic approach. Here are some tips and tricks to maximize your points in the Monopoly Go Full Bloom event:

  • Focus on Pickups - The primary way to earn points is by landing on tiles marked with Pickup tokens. These are scattered across the board, with clusters often found on one side. Prioritize moving towards areas with more Pickup tokens to maximize your point accumulation.
  • Utilize Roll Multipliers - The Roll Multiplier feature can significantly boost your points but consumes good amounts of Dice rolls. Use this strategically, especially when targeting high-density Pickup token areas.
  • Strategic dice management - Since Dice rolls are finite, manage them wisely. Avoid unnecessary use of Roll Multipliers and plan your moves to make the most of each Roll.
  • Participate early and be consistent - Participating in any event soon after it arrives gives you a head start in it and increases your chances of reaching higher milestones and reaping greater rewards.

The Monopoly Go Full Bloom event features 50 milestones and provides only three days to achieve the associated rewards. Hence, fans are advised to consistently play this event till they achieve all of them to boost their gaming profile.

