All Monopoly Go President's Trail rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go President's Trail is the latest ongoing event, which will conclude on February 21 at 3 PM UTC. This 72-hour event has 50 milestones in total, each tied to a specific reward(s). Players looking for dice rolls, sticker packs, and other in-game resources should participate in this event due to the vast array of rewards on offer.

This article will provide a complete list of milestones and their respective rewards in the ongoing spectacle. It will also shed some light on strategies that players can adopt during this event.

What are the rewards, milestones, and required points in Monopoly Go President's Trail?

Here's the table containing the details of the reward system in the Monopoly Go President's Trail:

Milestone Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 5 PEG-E Tokens 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 60 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 8 PEG-E Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 25 10-minute Cash Grab 9 20 12 PEG-E Tokens 10 150 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 Green Sticker Pack 13 40 Cash 14 45 15 PEG-E Tokens 15 400 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Orange Sticker Pack 17 50 Cash 18 55 25 PEG-E Tokens 19 60 Cash 20 800 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 40 PEG-E Tokens 22 65 Pink Sticker Pack 23 70 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 10-minute High Roller 27 100 Blue Sticker Pack 28 115 60 PEG-E Tokens 29 140 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Blue Sticker Pack 32 250 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Cash 34 350 70 PEG-E Tokens 35 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 5-minute Cash Boost 37 550 Purple Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 80 PEG-E Tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 15-minute High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 100 PEG-E Tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,100 130 PEG-E Tokens 47 1,200 Cash 48 1,300 Purple Sticker Pack 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Purple Sticker Pack

This event has a lot of resources to offer, distributed among various milestone levels. Various sticker packs of different colors and timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost are available at this event. Furthermore, PEG-E tokens and an ample supply of cash further increase its allure.

This event particularly stands out for the amount of dice rolls on offer. With a total of 13,200 dice rolls, the Monopoly Go President's Trail event is the perfect opportunity for players to stock up on dice rolls.

What are the strategies for Monopoly Go President's Trail event?

Monopoly Go President's Trail is a pickup event where you must follow the given tips to boost your gaming profile. Here are the required strategies:

Strategic movement: Plan your moves strategically to position yourself within six to eight spaces of a cluster of tokens. Use your dice rolls to navigate toward these clusters efficiently. Utilize Railroad Squares: Focus on clusters of tokens around Railroad Squares, as they offer increased chances of winning big rewards. Prioritize landing near these squares to maximize your opportunities. Roll multiplier management: You should use the roll multiplier efficiently and wisely, as it consumes a large amount of dice rolls. Increase your multiplier when close to token clusters to enhance your chances of obtaining rewards. Consider factors such as the proximity of other players, potential token clusters, and the current state of the game board.

