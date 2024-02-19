All Monopoly Go President's Trail rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Feb 19, 2024 18:42 GMT
Monopoly Go Presidential
Everything you need to know about Monopoly Go President's Trail event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go President's Trail is the latest ongoing event, which will conclude on February 21 at 3 PM UTC. This 72-hour event has 50 milestones in total, each tied to a specific reward(s). Players looking for dice rolls, sticker packs, and other in-game resources should participate in this event due to the vast array of rewards on offer.

This article will provide a complete list of milestones and their respective rewards in the ongoing spectacle. It will also shed some light on strategies that players can adopt during this event.

What are the rewards, milestones, and required points in Monopoly Go President's Trail?

Here's the table containing the details of the reward system in the Monopoly Go President's Trail:

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredRewards
15Cash
21015 Dice Rolls
3105 PEG-E Tokens
410Green Sticker Pack
560100 Dice Rolls
6158 PEG-E Tokens
720Cash
82510-minute Cash Grab
92012 PEG-E Tokens
10150225 Dice Rolls
1125Cash
1230Green Sticker Pack
1340Cash
144515 PEG-E Tokens
15400500 Dice Rolls
1645Orange Sticker Pack
1750Cash
185525 PEG-E Tokens
1960Cash
20800850 Dice Rolls
216040 PEG-E Tokens
2265Pink Sticker Pack
237070 Dice Rolls
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice Rolls
269010-minute High Roller
27100Blue Sticker Pack
2811560 PEG-E Tokens
29140140 Dice Rolls
301,000Cash
31200Blue Sticker Pack
32250200 Dice Rolls
33300Cash
3435070 PEG-E Tokens
351,6001,400 Dice Rolls
365005-minute Cash Boost
37550Purple Sticker Pack
38700Cash
3980080 PEG-E Tokens
402,5002,000 Dice Rolls
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,000100 PEG-E Tokens
441,100600 Dice Rolls
452,000Cash
461,100130 PEG-E Tokens
471,200Cash
481,300Purple Sticker Pack
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Purple Sticker Pack

This event has a lot of resources to offer, distributed among various milestone levels. Various sticker packs of different colors and timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost are available at this event. Furthermore, PEG-E tokens and an ample supply of cash further increase its allure.

This event particularly stands out for the amount of dice rolls on offer. With a total of 13,200 dice rolls, the Monopoly Go President's Trail event is the perfect opportunity for players to stock up on dice rolls.

What are the strategies for Monopoly Go President's Trail event?

Monopoly Go President's Trail is a pickup event where you must follow the given tips to boost your gaming profile. Here are the required strategies:

  1. Strategic movement: Plan your moves strategically to position yourself within six to eight spaces of a cluster of tokens. Use your dice rolls to navigate toward these clusters efficiently.
  2. Utilize Railroad Squares: Focus on clusters of tokens around Railroad Squares, as they offer increased chances of winning big rewards. Prioritize landing near these squares to maximize your opportunities.
  3. Roll multiplier management: You should use the roll multiplier efficiently and wisely, as it consumes a large amount of dice rolls. Increase your multiplier when close to token clusters to enhance your chances of obtaining rewards. Consider factors such as the proximity of other players, potential token clusters, and the current state of the game board.

Check out more articles on Monopoly Go:

How to unlock all Monopoly Go Dragon Race rewards || How to get more Heart Tokens in the Monopoly Go Valentine Partners event || All Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties rewards and milestones