All Monopoly Go President's Trail rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go President's Trail is the latest ongoing event, which will conclude on February 21 at 3 PM UTC. This 72-hour event has 50 milestones in total, each tied to a specific reward(s). Players looking for dice rolls, sticker packs, and other in-game resources should participate in this event due to the vast array of rewards on offer.
This article will provide a complete list of milestones and their respective rewards in the ongoing spectacle. It will also shed some light on strategies that players can adopt during this event.
What are the rewards, milestones, and required points in Monopoly Go President's Trail?
Here's the table containing the details of the reward system in the Monopoly Go President's Trail:
This event has a lot of resources to offer, distributed among various milestone levels. Various sticker packs of different colors and timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost are available at this event. Furthermore, PEG-E tokens and an ample supply of cash further increase its allure.
This event particularly stands out for the amount of dice rolls on offer. With a total of 13,200 dice rolls, the Monopoly Go President's Trail event is the perfect opportunity for players to stock up on dice rolls.
What are the strategies for Monopoly Go President's Trail event?
Monopoly Go President's Trail is a pickup event where you must follow the given tips to boost your gaming profile. Here are the required strategies:
- Strategic movement: Plan your moves strategically to position yourself within six to eight spaces of a cluster of tokens. Use your dice rolls to navigate toward these clusters efficiently.
- Utilize Railroad Squares: Focus on clusters of tokens around Railroad Squares, as they offer increased chances of winning big rewards. Prioritize landing near these squares to maximize your opportunities.
- Roll multiplier management: You should use the roll multiplier efficiently and wisely, as it consumes a large amount of dice rolls. Increase your multiplier when close to token clusters to enhance your chances of obtaining rewards. Consider factors such as the proximity of other players, potential token clusters, and the current state of the game board.
