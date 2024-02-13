The Valentines Partners event has made Heart tokens in Monopoly Go the most crucial in-game asset for the time being. They help you complete the event faster. You will be able to spin the wheel to collect points and complete milestones to win amazing rewards. Therefore, you must get crafty to grab all of these exclusive tokens as soon as possible.

This article lists the different ways in which you can collect Heart tokens in Monopoly Go for free during the Valentines Partners event.

Tips to get more Heart tokens in Monopoly Go

Here are some tips to help you start your journey in the latest partners event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely celebrates the season of love with their latest Monopoly Go Valentines Partners event. Follow this guide to get as many Heart tokens in the game as possible.

Land on specific tiles

Land on specific tiles to grab Heart tokens in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has scattered the tokens on multiple different tiles on your in-game board. At any given time, five of your tiles will feature Heart tokens in Monopoly Go. Every time you land on any of these tiles, you will be awarded with one token, and a Heart icon will appear on a different tile on the board.

You can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. If you know how to make the most of roll multipliers, you can earn anywhere between two to 200 tokens.

Participate in different in-game events

Retro Love event can help you earn tokens (Image via Scopely)

Whenever a partners event is underway, the other coinciding events offer tokens for it. Participate in the different tournaments or side quests currently available in Monopoly Go. You can earn free Heart tokens, in-game cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs, among other rewards that will pave your way to riches.

Perform Quick Wins

Complete Quick Wins for amazing rewards and tokens (Image via Scopely)

Scopely also runs an in-game challenge that requires you to complete three simple tasks to earn three rewards. The tasks are simple, like landing on specific tiles, upgrading milestones, and such. You can earn plenty of Heart tokens in Monopoly Go by completing these daily challenges. Do note that the Quick Win tasks refresh once every 24 hours.

Tokens from the in-game shop

The in-game shop brings a gift box for the tycoons three times a day. Open the in-game shop and scroll right until you find it. These will grant you rewards like free dice rolls, cash, sticker packs, and even event-exclusive tokens if you are lucky. The free gift box refreshes once every eight hours, so you can get amazing surprise items thrice daily.

Heart tokens in Monopoly Go will help you complete the Valentines Partners event, which is also a great opportunity for you to bond with your in-game friends. Follow us for all the latest updates about the highly social board game.

