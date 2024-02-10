All Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Cupid’s Cuties event presents players with a chance to amass rewards and enhance their in-game status. It has 49 milestones, each delivering distinct and valuable prizes. Players can gain up to 14,320 free dice rolls, ensuring substantial benefits for those who actively participate.

This article will give you the complete details regarding the Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event's rewards and milestones, and a few strategies to utilize this event optimally.

All rewards, milestones, and required points in Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event

Cupid's Cuties event rewards, milestones, and points required list (Image via Scopely)

The current event is set to conclude at 2 PM UTC on February 11, 2024, exactly 48 hours after its commencement. The Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event, combined with the Valentines Partners event, infuses a romantic atmosphere into the game for Valentine's week, motivating players to aim for optimal rewards. The table below outlines the reward allocation system:

Milestone Points Required Rewards 1 5 70 Heart Tokens 2 10 15 Free Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 50 80 Free Rolls 6 15 80 Heart Tokens 7 15 10 minutes of Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 20 120 Heart Tokens 10 130 200 Free Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 150 Heart Tokens 13 40 Green Sticker Pack 14 35 180 Heart Tokens 15 350 475 Free Rolls 16 45 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy 17 45 Orange Sticker Pack 18 50 210 Heart Tokens 19 55 Cash 20 725 825 Free Rolls 21 50 230 Heart Tokens 22 55 Pink Sticker Pack 23 60 10 minutes of High Roller 24 70 250 Heart Tokens 25 1,000 1,000 Free Rolls 26 70 Cash 27 80 75 Free Rolls 28 85 270 Heart Tokens 29 100 Pink Sticker Pack 30 800 Cash 31 250 200 Free Rolls 32 350 Cash 33 400 300 Heart Tokens 34 1,600 1,400 Free Rolls 35 500 5 minutes of Cash Boost 36 550 Blue Sticker Pack 37 700 Cash 38 800 350 Heart Tokens 39 3,200 2,700 Free Rolls 40 850 Blue Sticker Pack 41 900 550 Free Rolls 42 950 500 Heart Tokens 43 2,800 Cash 44 1,000 800 Free Rolls 45 1,200 Cash 46 1,400 Purple Sticker Pack 47 1,800 650 Heart Tokens 48 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls and a Purple Sticker Pack

This event offers a wide range of in-game resources, including cash, various sticker packs, and timed rewards like the cash grab and cash boost, all of which are tools essential for players to progress. Additionally, players can earn 3,360 heart tokens, adding an extra level of appeal to the event.

Strategies to upgrade your performance in the Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event

Cupid's Cuties event (Image via Scopely)

All players looking to participate in the Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event must understand and follow the given tips:

Strategic movement: Focus on landing on Cupid Arrow Pickups scattered across the board, as they are crucial for earning points. Monitor your proximity to the nearest Pickup and adjust your movement strategy accordingly. Roll multiplier management: To maximize your point gains, utilize your roll multiplier effectively. Keep the multiplier at its maximum when you're within four to seven Tiles of a Pickup to ensure you get the most out of each landing. Free dice links: Take advantage of opportunities to acquire free dice links whenever they become available. This helps mitigate any potential scarcity of dice rolls, ensuring you can continue making strategic moves without interruption. Avoid unplanned multiplier use: Refrain from using your roll multiplier impulsively, as it can lead to a shortage of dice rolls later in the game. Plan your multiplier usage carefully to maintain a steady flow of movement and maximize point acquisition.

In conclusion, Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event is the perfect opportunity to boost your gaming profile and progress in the game efficiently.

Check out more articles on Monopoly Go:

How to trade cards in Monopoly Go | Is Monopoly Go worth playing in 2024 | Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go