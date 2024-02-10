All Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Feb 10, 2024 13:47 GMT
Monopoly Go Cupid
Everything you need to know about Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Cupid’s Cuties event presents players with a chance to amass rewards and enhance their in-game status. It has 49 milestones, each delivering distinct and valuable prizes. Players can gain up to 14,320 free dice rolls, ensuring substantial benefits for those who actively participate.

This article will give you the complete details regarding the Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event's rewards and milestones, and a few strategies to utilize this event optimally.

All rewards, milestones, and required points in Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event

Cupid's Cuties event rewards, milestones, and points required list (Image via Scopely)
Cupid's Cuties event rewards, milestones, and points required list (Image via Scopely)

The current event is set to conclude at 2 PM UTC on February 11, 2024, exactly 48 hours after its commencement. The Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event, combined with the Valentines Partners event, infuses a romantic atmosphere into the game for Valentine's week, motivating players to aim for optimal rewards. The table below outlines the reward allocation system:

MilestonePoints RequiredRewards
1570 Heart Tokens
21015 Free Rolls
310Cash
410Green Sticker Pack
55080 Free Rolls
61580 Heart Tokens
71510 minutes of Cash Grab
815Green Sticker Pack
920120 Heart Tokens
10130200 Free Rolls
1125Cash
1230150 Heart Tokens
1340Green Sticker Pack
1435180 Heart Tokens
15350475 Free Rolls
164515 minutes of Rent Frenzy
1745Orange Sticker Pack
1850210 Heart Tokens
1955Cash
20725825 Free Rolls
2150230 Heart Tokens
2255Pink Sticker Pack
236010 minutes of High Roller
2470250 Heart Tokens
251,0001,000 Free Rolls
2670Cash
278075 Free Rolls
2885270 Heart Tokens
29100Pink Sticker Pack
30800Cash
31250200 Free Rolls
32350Cash
33400300 Heart Tokens
341,6001,400 Free Rolls
355005 minutes of Cash Boost
36550Blue Sticker Pack
37700Cash
38800350 Heart Tokens
393,2002,700 Free Rolls
40850Blue Sticker Pack
41900550 Free Rolls
42950500 Heart Tokens
432,800Cash
441,000800 Free Rolls
451,200Cash
461,400Purple Sticker Pack
471,800650 Heart Tokens
486,2006,000 Dice Rolls and a Purple Sticker Pack

This event offers a wide range of in-game resources, including cash, various sticker packs, and timed rewards like the cash grab and cash boost, all of which are tools essential for players to progress. Additionally, players can earn 3,360 heart tokens, adding an extra level of appeal to the event.

Strategies to upgrade your performance in the Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event

Cupid's Cuties event (Image via Scopely)
Cupid's Cuties event (Image via Scopely)

All players looking to participate in the Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event must understand and follow the given tips:

  1. Strategic movement: Focus on landing on Cupid Arrow Pickups scattered across the board, as they are crucial for earning points. Monitor your proximity to the nearest Pickup and adjust your movement strategy accordingly.
  2. Roll multiplier management: To maximize your point gains, utilize your roll multiplier effectively. Keep the multiplier at its maximum when you're within four to seven Tiles of a Pickup to ensure you get the most out of each landing.
  3. Free dice links: Take advantage of opportunities to acquire free dice links whenever they become available. This helps mitigate any potential scarcity of dice rolls, ensuring you can continue making strategic moves without interruption.
  4. Avoid unplanned multiplier use: Refrain from using your roll multiplier impulsively, as it can lead to a shortage of dice rolls later in the game. Plan your multiplier usage carefully to maintain a steady flow of movement and maximize point acquisition.

In conclusion, Monopoly Go Cupid's Cuties event is the perfect opportunity to boost your gaming profile and progress in the game efficiently.

Check out more articles on Monopoly Go:

How to trade cards in Monopoly Go | Is Monopoly Go worth playing in 2024 | Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go