All Monopoly Go Winter Games milestones, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 25, 2024 23:39 GMT
Monopoly Go Winter Games
Here is the complete schedule milestone and rewards of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely is celebrating the chilly winter season with the new Monopoly Go Winter Games, and tycoons can’t wait to get their hands on the exciting rewards it has to offer. The event, which kicked off on January 24, 2024, helps you earn more Pickaxe tokens, which are crucial to completing the Jungle Treasures side quest in the title.

This article has the complete list of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event’s milestones and its rewards.

The complete rewards list of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event

The Monopoly Go Winter Games is a three-day event that will run until January 27, 2024. As with every other similar event, the Winter Games also requires you to land on specific tiles to earn tokens. You get the milestone rewards for completing each milestone by earning the requisite tokens (points).

Here is a complete list of milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.

Event milestones

Required points

rewards

1

4

15 dice rolls

2

10

3 Pickaxe tokens

3

10

Green Sticker pack

4

20

3 Pickaxe tokens

5

65

100 dice rolls

6

15

5 Pickaxe tokens

7

20

Cash Rewards

8

20

Green Sticker packs

9

25

6 Pickaxe tokens

10

180

225 dice rolls

11

25

10 mins Cash Grab

12

30

Green Sticker pack

13

35

7 Pickaxe tokens

14

40

Cash Rewards

15

350

125 dice rolls

16

45

11 Pickaxe tokens

17

65

Yellow Sticker pack

18

100

120 dice rolls

19

70

13 Pickaxe tokens

20

700

Ice Skate Token

22

80

15 Pickaxe tokens

23

110

Pink Sticker pack

24

120

Cash Rewards

25

1.1K

1.2K dice rolls

26

130

19 Pickaxe tokens

27

140

10 mins Cash Boost

28

150

Pink Sticker pack

29

160

26 Pickaxe tokens

30

900

Cash Rewards

31

175

180 dice rolls

32

250

Cash Rewards

33

270

Blue Sticker pack

34

300

Cash Rewards

35

2K

1.8K dice rolls

36

400

30 Pickaxe tokens

37

500

Blue Sticker pack

38

650

500 dice rolls

39

750

45 Pickaxe tokens

40

3K

2.5K dice rolls

41

900

Purple Sticker pack

42

800

15 mins Hugh Roller

43

1.1K

65 Pickaxe tokens

44

1.2K

900 dice rolls

45

1.5K

Cash Rewards

46

1.2K

Purple Sticker pack

47

1.4K

Cash Rewards

48

1.5K

75 Pickaxe tokens

49

6K

6.5K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

As mentioned, the Pickaxe tokens will be crucial to completing the Jungle Treasures side quest. Therefore, you should focus on earning as many Pickaxe tokens as possible from this event.

Check out this link for other options to get more Pickaxe tokens for free in Monopoly Go.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event

Land on these specific tiles to win more in this event (Image via Scopely)
The Winter Games event requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board to earn tokens. Landing on each of the corner tiles (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) will earn you four Winter Games tokens. Accumulate them to reach milestones and earn the rewards.

However, while the initial milestones are easier to complete, some milestones require you to collect thousands of tokens to complete them. It is advised to use the roll multiplier to increase your earnings in search cases. Using an x10 roll multiplier can earn you 40 points at once in this event. Check out this article for the best ways to use the roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.

Do note that using roll multipliers will deduct the same number of dice from your hand. Besides, using them does not guarantee you will get the multiplied earnings. Therefore, focus on saving up your dice rolls for when you have more chances of landing the corner tiles for this event. Feel free to follow our guide on how to earn more dice rolls for free in Monopoly Go.