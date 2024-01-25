All Monopoly Go Winter Games milestones, rewards, and more

Scopely is celebrating the chilly winter season with the new Monopoly Go Winter Games, and tycoons can’t wait to get their hands on the exciting rewards it has to offer. The event, which kicked off on January 24, 2024, helps you earn more Pickaxe tokens, which are crucial to completing the Jungle Treasures side quest in the title.

This article has the complete list of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event’s milestones and its rewards.

The complete rewards list of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event

The Monopoly Go Winter Games is a three-day event that will run until January 27, 2024. As with every other similar event, the Winter Games also requires you to land on specific tiles to earn tokens. You get the milestone rewards for completing each milestone by earning the requisite tokens (points).

Here is a complete list of milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.

Event milestones Required points rewards 1 4 15 dice rolls 2 10 3 Pickaxe tokens 3 10 Green Sticker pack 4 20 3 Pickaxe tokens 5 65 100 dice rolls 6 15 5 Pickaxe tokens 7 20 Cash Rewards 8 20 Green Sticker packs 9 25 6 Pickaxe tokens 10 180 225 dice rolls 11 25 10 mins Cash Grab 12 30 Green Sticker pack 13 35 7 Pickaxe tokens 14 40 Cash Rewards 15 350 125 dice rolls 16 45 11 Pickaxe tokens 17 65 Yellow Sticker pack 18 100 120 dice rolls 19 70 13 Pickaxe tokens 20 700 Ice Skate Token 22 80 15 Pickaxe tokens 23 110 Pink Sticker pack 24 120 Cash Rewards 25 1.1K 1.2K dice rolls 26 130 19 Pickaxe tokens 27 140 10 mins Cash Boost 28 150 Pink Sticker pack 29 160 26 Pickaxe tokens 30 900 Cash Rewards 31 175 180 dice rolls 32 250 Cash Rewards 33 270 Blue Sticker pack 34 300 Cash Rewards 35 2K 1.8K dice rolls 36 400 30 Pickaxe tokens 37 500 Blue Sticker pack 38 650 500 dice rolls 39 750 45 Pickaxe tokens 40 3K 2.5K dice rolls 41 900 Purple Sticker pack 42 800 15 mins Hugh Roller 43 1.1K 65 Pickaxe tokens 44 1.2K 900 dice rolls 45 1.5K Cash Rewards 46 1.2K Purple Sticker pack 47 1.4K Cash Rewards 48 1.5K 75 Pickaxe tokens 49 6K 6.5K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

As mentioned, the Pickaxe tokens will be crucial to completing the Jungle Treasures side quest. Therefore, you should focus on earning as many Pickaxe tokens as possible from this event.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event

Land on these specific tiles to win more in this event (Image via Scopely)

The Winter Games event requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board to earn tokens. Landing on each of the corner tiles (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) will earn you four Winter Games tokens. Accumulate them to reach milestones and earn the rewards.

However, while the initial milestones are easier to complete, some milestones require you to collect thousands of tokens to complete them. It is advised to use the roll multiplier to increase your earnings in search cases. Using an x10 roll multiplier can earn you 40 points at once in this event. Check out this article for the best ways to use the roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.

Do note that using roll multipliers will deduct the same number of dice from your hand. Besides, using them does not guarantee you will get the multiplied earnings. Therefore, focus on saving up your dice rolls for when you have more chances of landing the corner tiles for this event. Feel free to follow our guide on how to earn more dice rolls for free in Monopoly Go.