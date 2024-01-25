All Monopoly Go Winter Games milestones, rewards, and more

Scopely is celebrating the chilly winter season with the new Monopoly Go Winter Games, and tycoons can’t wait to get their hands on the exciting rewards it has to offer. The event, which kicked off on January 24, 2024, helps you earn more Pickaxe tokens, which are crucial to completing the Jungle Treasures side quest in the title.
This article has the complete list of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event’s milestones and its rewards.
The complete rewards list of the Monopoly Go Winter Games event
The Monopoly Go Winter Games is a three-day event that will run until January 27, 2024. As with every other similar event, the Winter Games also requires you to land on specific tiles to earn tokens. You get the milestone rewards for completing each milestone by earning the requisite tokens (points).
Here is a complete list of milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.
As mentioned, the Pickaxe tokens will be crucial to completing the Jungle Treasures side quest. Therefore, you should focus on earning as many Pickaxe tokens as possible from this event.
Check out this link for other options to get more Pickaxe tokens for free in Monopoly Go.
How to win more in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event
The Winter Games event requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board to earn tokens. Landing on each of the corner tiles (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) will earn you four Winter Games tokens. Accumulate them to reach milestones and earn the rewards.
However, while the initial milestones are easier to complete, some milestones require you to collect thousands of tokens to complete them. It is advised to use the roll multiplier to increase your earnings in search cases. Using an x10 roll multiplier can earn you 40 points at once in this event. Check out this article for the best ways to use the roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.
Do note that using roll multipliers will deduct the same number of dice from your hand. Besides, using them does not guarantee you will get the multiplied earnings. Therefore, focus on saving up your dice rolls for when you have more chances of landing the corner tiles for this event. Feel free to follow our guide on how to earn more dice rolls for free in Monopoly Go.