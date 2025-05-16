  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "All is Nagakabouros!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1045 (Saturday, May 17, 2025)

"All is Nagakabouros!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1045 (Saturday, May 17, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 16, 2025 21:26 GMT
Hillbilly Gragas in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Hillbilly Gragas in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 17, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, participants must have an extensive understanding of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1045th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"All is Nagakabouros!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Urgot, Illaoi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1045th edition (May 17, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 17, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Urgot
  • Quote: Illaoi
  • Ability: Riven; Bonus: R (Blade of the Exile)
  • Emoji: Viego
  • Splash Art: Gragas; Bonus: Hillbilly Gragas

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 17, 2025, is Urgot. The clue about the Quote puzzle is associated with Illaoi, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is disclosed via Riven's R ability, referred to as "Blade of the Exile." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Viego, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to Gragas' Hillbilly skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
  • LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
  • LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
  • LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
  • LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
  • LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
  • LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
  • LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
  • LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
Ad

The answers to the 1046th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 18, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications