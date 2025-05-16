"All is Nagakabouros!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1045 (Saturday, May 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 17, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, participants must have an extensive understanding of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1045th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"All is Nagakabouros!"
Urgot, Illaoi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1045th edition (May 17, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 17, 2025, are:
- Classic: Urgot
- Quote: Illaoi
- Ability: Riven; Bonus: R (Blade of the Exile)
- Emoji: Viego
- Splash Art: Gragas; Bonus: Hillbilly Gragas
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 17, 2025, is Urgot. The clue about the Quote puzzle is associated with Illaoi, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is disclosed via Riven's R ability, referred to as "Blade of the Exile." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Viego, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to Gragas' Hillbilly skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
The answers to the 1046th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 18, 2025.
