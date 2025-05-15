"Lightning in a gun coming through": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1044 (Friday, May 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 16, 2025, are now available. Among fans of League of Legends globally, LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1044th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Lightning in a gun coming through."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Gangplank, Zeri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1044th edition (May 16, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 16, 2025, are:
- Classic: Gangplank
- Quote: Zeri
- Ability: Kog'Maw; Bonus: Passive (Icathian Surprise)
- Emoji: Ekko
- Splash Art: Zilean; Bonus: Shurima Desert Zilean
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 16, 2025, is Gangplank. The clue for the Quote puzzle relates to Zeri, a champion frequently chosen for the ADC position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is revealed through Kog'Maw's Passive ability known as "Icathian Surprise." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Ekko, while the Splash Art is associated with Zilean's Shurima Desert skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
The answers to the 1045th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 17, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.