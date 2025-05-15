"Lightning in a gun coming through": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1044 (Friday, May 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 16, 2025, are now available. Among fans of League of Legends globally, LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1044th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Lightning in a gun coming through."

Gangplank, Zeri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1044th edition (May 16, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 16, 2025, are:

Classic : Gangplank

: Gangplank Quote : Zeri

: Zeri Ability : Kog'Maw; Bonus : Passive (Icathian Surprise)

: Kog'Maw; : Passive (Icathian Surprise) Emoji : Ekko

: Ekko Splash Art: Zilean; Bonus: Shurima Desert Zilean

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 16, 2025, is Gangplank. The clue for the Quote puzzle relates to Zeri, a champion frequently chosen for the ADC position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is revealed through Kog'Maw's Passive ability known as "Icathian Surprise." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Ekko, while the Splash Art is associated with Zilean's Shurima Desert skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10) : Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

: Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9) : Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

: Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8) : Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

: Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7) : Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

: Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6) : Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

: Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Ad

The answers to the 1045th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 17, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.