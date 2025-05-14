"Chosen of the sun": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1043 (Thursday, May 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 15, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among enthusiasts of League of Legends worldwide. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, participants are required to have an extensive understanding of the champions' backstories within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1043rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Chosen of the sun."
Braum, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1043rd edition (May 15, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 15, 2025, are:
- Classic: Braum
- Quote: Leona
- Ability: Teemo; Bonus: Passive (Guerrilla Warfare)
- Emoji: Alistar
- Splash Art: Ezreal; Bonus: Arcade Ezreal
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 15, 2025, is Braum. The hint for the Quote puzzle pertains to Leona, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Teemo's Passive ability, referred to as "Guerrilla Warfare." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle relates to Alistar, whereas the Splash Art is linked to Ezreal's Arcade skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
The answers to the 1044th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 16, 2025.
