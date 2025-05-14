"Chosen of the sun": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1043 (Thursday, May 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 15, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among enthusiasts of League of Legends worldwide. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, participants are required to have an extensive understanding of the champions' backstories within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1043rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Chosen of the sun."

Braum, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1043rd edition (May 15, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 15, 2025, are:

Classic : Braum

: Braum Quote : Leona

: Leona Ability : Teemo; Bonus : Passive (Guerrilla Warfare)

: Teemo; : Passive (Guerrilla Warfare) Emoji : Alistar

: Alistar Splash Art: Ezreal; Bonus: Arcade Ezreal

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 15, 2025, is Braum. The hint for the Quote puzzle pertains to Leona, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Teemo's Passive ability, referred to as "Guerrilla Warfare." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle relates to Alistar, whereas the Splash Art is linked to Ezreal's Arcade skin.

Also read - League of Legends patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10) : Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

: Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9) : Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

: Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8) : Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

: Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7) : Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

: Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6) : Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

: Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

The answers to the 1044th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 16, 2025.

