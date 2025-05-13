"Welcome to the swimming city": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1042 (Wednesday, May 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 14, 2025, are now available. Among global aficionados of League of Legends, LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1042nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Welcome to the swimming city."

Ashe, Pyke, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1042nd edition (May 14, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 14, 2025, are:

Classic : Ashe

: Ashe Quote : Pyke

: Pyke Ability : Viktor; Bonus : W (Gravity Field)

: Viktor; : W (Gravity Field) Emoji : Irelia

: Irelia Splash Art: Shyvana; Bonus: Ruined Shyvana

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 14, 2025, is Ashe. The clue for the Quote puzzle relates to Pyke, a champion frequently chosen for the Support position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Viktor's W ability, known as the "Gravity Field." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Irelia, while the Splash Art is associated with Shyvana's Ruined skin.

Also read - LoL patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10) : Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

: Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9) : Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

: Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8) : Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

: Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7) : Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

: Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6) : Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

: Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5) : Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

: Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4) : Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

: Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3) : Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

: Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2) : Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

: Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

The answers to the 1043rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 15, 2025.

