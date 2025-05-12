"Metal… meet metal": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1041 (Tuesday, May 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 13, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among global enthusiasts of League of Legends. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, individuals must have an extensive understanding of the champions' backstories within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1041st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Metal… meet metal."
Twisted Fate, Urgot, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1041st edition (May 13, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 13, 2025, are:
- Classic: Twisted Fate
- Quote: Urgot
- Ability: Leona; Bonus: R (Solar Flare)
- Emoji: Wukong
- Splash Art: Jax; Bonus: Temple Jax
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 13, 2025, is Twisted Fate. The hint for the Quote puzzle relates to Urgot, a champion often selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found within Leona's R ability, referred to as "Solar Flare." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Wukong, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to Jax's Temple skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
The answers to the 1042nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 14, 2025.
