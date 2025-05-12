"Metal… meet metal": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1041 (Tuesday, May 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 13, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among global enthusiasts of League of Legends. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, individuals must have an extensive understanding of the champions' backstories within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1041st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Metal… meet metal."

Twisted Fate, Urgot, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1041st edition (May 13, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 13, 2025, are:

Classic : Twisted Fate

: Twisted Fate Quote : Urgot

: Urgot Ability : Leona; Bonus : R (Solar Flare)

: Leona; : R (Solar Flare) Emoji : Wukong

: Wukong Splash Art: Jax; Bonus: Temple Jax

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 13, 2025, is Twisted Fate. The hint for the Quote puzzle relates to Urgot, a champion often selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found within Leona's R ability, referred to as "Solar Flare." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Wukong, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to Jax's Temple skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

The answers to the 1042nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 14, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

