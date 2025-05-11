"There’s plenty of me to go around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1040 (Monday, May 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 12, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved notable acclaim among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1040th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"There’s plenty of me to go around."
Kayn, Zac, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1040th edition (May 12, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 12, 2025, are:
- Classic: Kayn
- Quote: Zac
- Ability: Brand; Bonus: Passive (Blaze)
- Emoji: Swain
- Splash Art: Maokai; Bonus: Worldbreaker Maokai
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 12, 2025, is Kayn. The clue about the Quote puzzle is associated with Zac, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Brand's Passive ability, known as "Blaze." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Swain, while the Splash Art is associated with Maokai's Worldbreaker skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
The answers to the 1041st edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 13, 2025.
