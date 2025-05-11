"There’s plenty of me to go around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1040 (Monday, May 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 12, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved notable acclaim among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1040th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"There’s plenty of me to go around."

Kayn, Zac, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1040th edition (May 12, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 12, 2025, are:

Classic : Kayn

: Kayn Quote : Zac

: Zac Ability : Brand; Bonus : Passive (Blaze)

: Brand; : Passive (Blaze) Emoji : Swain

: Swain Splash Art: Maokai; Bonus: Worldbreaker Maokai

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 12, 2025, is Kayn. The clue about the Quote puzzle is associated with Zac, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Brand's Passive ability, known as "Blaze." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Swain, while the Splash Art is associated with Maokai's Worldbreaker skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

The answers to the 1041st edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 13, 2025.

