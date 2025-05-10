"Here’s a tip, and a spear behind it!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1039 (Sunday, May 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 11, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among fans of League of Legends across the globe. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must boast an extensive understanding of the story of the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1039th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Here’s a tip, and a spear behind it!"
Brand, Xin Zhao, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1039th edition (May 11, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 11, 2025, are:
- Classic: Brand
- Quote: Xin Zhao
- Ability: Fizz; Bonus: R (Chum the Waters)
- Emoji: Trundle
- Splash Art: Jhin; Bonus: Dark Cosmic Jhin
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 11, 2025, is Brand. The hint about the Quote puzzle is linked to Xin Zhao, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The answer to the Ability puzzle is found in Fizz's R ability, referred to as "Chum the Waters." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Trundle, while the Splash Art corresponds to Jhin's Dark Cosmic skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
The answers to the 1040th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 12, 2025.
