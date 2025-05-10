"Here’s a tip, and a spear behind it!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1039 (Sunday, May 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 11, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among fans of League of Legends across the globe. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must boast an extensive understanding of the story of the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1039th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Here’s a tip, and a spear behind it!"

Brand, Xin Zhao, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1039th edition (May 11, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 11, 2025, are:

Classic : Brand

: Brand Quote : Xin Zhao

: Xin Zhao Ability : Fizz; Bonus : R (Chum the Waters)

: Fizz; : R (Chum the Waters) Emoji : Trundle

: Trundle Splash Art: Jhin; Bonus: Dark Cosmic Jhin

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 11, 2025, is Brand. The hint about the Quote puzzle is linked to Xin Zhao, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The answer to the Ability puzzle is found in Fizz's R ability, referred to as "Chum the Waters." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Trundle, while the Splash Art corresponds to Jhin's Dark Cosmic skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

The answers to the 1040th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 12, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

