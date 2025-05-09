"We win! Always, dear Wolf": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1038 (Saturday, May 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 10, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among worldwide fans of League of Legends. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, players are required to have a comprehensive knowledge of the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1038th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"We win! Always, dear Wolf"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Elise, Kindred, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1038th edition (May 10, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 10, 2025, are:
- Classic: Elise
- Quote: Kindred
- Ability: Ivern; Bonus: R (Daisy!)
- Emoji: Taric
- Splash Art: Xerath; Bonus: Battlecast Xerath
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 10, 2025, is Elise. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle relates to Kindred, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies within Ivern's R ability, known as "Daisy!" Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Taric, while the Splash Art is connected to Xerath's Battlecast skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
The answers to the 1039th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 11, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- League of Legends patch 25.09 notes
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.