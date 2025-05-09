"We win! Always, dear Wolf": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1038 (Saturday, May 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 10, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among worldwide fans of League of Legends. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, players are required to have a comprehensive knowledge of the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1038th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"We win! Always, dear Wolf"

Elise, Kindred, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1038th edition (May 10, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 10, 2025, are:

Classic : Elise

: Elise Quote : Kindred

: Kindred Ability : Ivern; Bonus : R (Daisy!)

: Ivern; : R (Daisy!) Emoji : Taric

: Taric Splash Art: Xerath; Bonus: Battlecast Xerath

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 10, 2025, is Elise. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle relates to Kindred, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies within Ivern's R ability, known as "Daisy!" Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Taric, while the Splash Art is connected to Xerath's Battlecast skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

The answers to the 1039th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 11, 2025.

