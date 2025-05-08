"Dangling by a thread": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1037 (Friday, May 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 9, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among global enthusiasts of League of Legends. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must possess an extensive understanding of the lore of the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1037th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Dangling by a thread."
Aphelios, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1037th edition (May 9, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 9, 2025, are:
- Classic: Aphelios
- Quote: Elise
- Ability: Pyke; Bonus: Passive (Gift of the Drowned Ones)
- Emoji: Jinx
- Splash Art: Kog'Maw; Bonus: Lion Dance Kog'Maw
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 9, 2025, is Aphelios. The clue connected to the Quote puzzle pertains to Elise, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Pyke's Passive ability, referred to as the "Gift of the Drowned Ones." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Jinx, whereas the Splash Art pertains to Kog'Maw's Lion Dance skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
- LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
The answers to the 1038th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 10, 2025.
