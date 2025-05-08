"Dangling by a thread": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1037 (Friday, May 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 9, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among global enthusiasts of League of Legends. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must possess an extensive understanding of the lore of the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1037th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Dangling by a thread."

Aphelios, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1037th edition (May 9, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 9, 2025, are:

Classic : Aphelios

: Aphelios Quote : Elise

: Elise Ability : Pyke; Bonus : Passive (Gift of the Drowned Ones)

: Pyke; : Passive (Gift of the Drowned Ones) Emoji : Jinx

: Jinx Splash Art: Kog'Maw; Bonus: Lion Dance Kog'Maw

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 9, 2025, is Aphelios. The clue connected to the Quote puzzle pertains to Elise, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Pyke's Passive ability, referred to as the "Gift of the Drowned Ones." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Jinx, whereas the Splash Art pertains to Kog'Maw's Lion Dance skin.

League of Legends patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus

Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox

Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo

The answers to the 1038th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 10, 2025.

