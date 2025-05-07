"The raven was a portent": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1036 (Thursday, May 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 8, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants are required to have a comprehensive knowledge of the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1036th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The raven was a portent. Their time had come."

Tryndamere, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1036th edition (May 8, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 8, 2025, are:

Classic : Tryndamere

: Tryndamere Quote : Swain

: Swain Ability : Kai'Sa; Bonus : Passive (Second Skin)

: Kai'Sa; : Passive (Second Skin) Emoji : Rell

: Rell Splash Art: Pantheon; Bonus: Glaive Warrior Pantheon

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 8, 2025, is Tryndamere. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle relates to Swain, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Kai'Sa's Passive ability, known as "Second Skin." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Rell, while the Splash Art relates to Pantheon's Glaive Warrior skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee

Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami

Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina

Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa

Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi

Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah

Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra

Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen

Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus

Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox

Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo

The answers to the 1037th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 9, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

