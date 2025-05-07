  • home icon
  • "The raven was a portent": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1036 (Thursday, May 8, 2025)

"The raven was a portent": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1036 (Thursday, May 8, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 07, 2025 22:00 GMT
Glaive Warrior Pantheon in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Glaive Warrior Pantheon in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 8, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants are required to have a comprehensive knowledge of the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1036th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The raven was a portent. Their time had come."

Tryndamere, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1036th edition (May 8, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 8, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Tryndamere
  • Quote: Swain
  • Ability: Kai'Sa; Bonus: Passive (Second Skin)
  • Emoji: Rell
  • Splash Art: Pantheon; Bonus: Glaive Warrior Pantheon

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 8, 2025, is Tryndamere. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle relates to Swain, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Kai'Sa's Passive ability, known as "Second Skin." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Rell, while the Splash Art relates to Pantheon's Glaive Warrior skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
  • LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
  • LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
  • LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
  • LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
  • LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
  • LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
  • LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
  • LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
  • LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
The answers to the 1037th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 9, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

