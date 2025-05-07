"The raven was a portent": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1036 (Thursday, May 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 8, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants are required to have a comprehensive knowledge of the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1036th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The raven was a portent. Their time had come."
Tryndamere, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1036th edition (May 8, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 8, 2025, are:
- Classic: Tryndamere
- Quote: Swain
- Ability: Kai'Sa; Bonus: Passive (Second Skin)
- Emoji: Rell
- Splash Art: Pantheon; Bonus: Glaive Warrior Pantheon
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 8, 2025, is Tryndamere. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle relates to Swain, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Kai'Sa's Passive ability, known as "Second Skin." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Rell, while the Splash Art relates to Pantheon's Glaive Warrior skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1035 (May 7): Ziggs, Warwick, Ryze, Galio, Nidalee
- LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
- LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
The answers to the 1037th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 9, 2025.
