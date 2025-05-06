  • home icon
  "The blood you spilled calls to me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1035 (Wednesday, May 7, 2025)

"The blood you spilled calls to me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1035 (Wednesday, May 7, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 06, 2025 22:42 GMT
Challenger Nidalee in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Challenger Nidalee in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 7, 2025, are now available. Among enthusiasts of League of Legends globally, LoLdle has garnered significant recognition. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must possess a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1035th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The blood you spilled calls to me."

Ziggs, Warwick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1035th edition (May 7, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 7, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Ziggs
  • Quote: Warwick
  • Ability: Ryze; Bonus: R (Realm Warp)
  • Emoji: Galio
  • Splash Art: Nidalee; Bonus: Challenger Nidalee

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 7, 2025, is Ziggs. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Warwick, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Ryze's R ability, referred to as "Realm Warp." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Galio, whereas the Splash Art pertains to Nidalee's Challenger skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1034 (May 6): Ornn, Jayce, Neeko, Nasus, Nami
  • LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
  • LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
  • LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
  • LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
  • LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
  • LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
  • LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
  • LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
The answers to the 1036th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 8, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

